Events include Music in the Park Thursday night, a Saturday market and Canada Day at Beaver Creek on Sunday. (Trail Times file photo)

Music, market and Canada Day in Trail this weekend

Grapevine: Events in the Trail area for the week of June 28 to July 4

Community

• Saturday, downtown Trail 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Trail’s incrEDIBLE Farmers Market. Donut Extravaganza by Kreative Cupcakes, guess how many donut holes in the far and win them all.

• Saturday, Bailey Theatre, 8-10 p.m. Kenny vs Spenny Live in Trail.

• Sunday, Kiwanis Beaver Creek Park, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Celebrate Canada Day. Pancake breakfast 8-10:30 a.m., entertainment 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Hamburger/hot dog lunch begins 11 a.m. Sing O’Canada and free birthday cake at noon.

Music

• Thursday, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park presents HY2. Bring a lawn chair and a $2 minimum donation.

Upcoming

• July 5, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Kootenay Savings Music in the Park presents Ev Kinsella & The Campfire Soul.

• July 11, Trail Market on the Esplanade 4-8 p.m. Live music by Timothy Hurley & the Vultures. Lots of vendors, food, and family fun zone.

• Host a British soccer coach. Coaches for the Challenger British Soccer Camp, July 16 to July 20, need a place to stay during camp week. Up to $80 rebate in camp fees is offered when hosting a coach. For more info, call Lisa at 250.364.0844 or email lmanaigre@trail.ca.

• Tickets now available for KBRH Health Foundation’s Golf Classic on Friday, July 20, at the Birchbank Golf Course. Registration opens at 11 a.m., shotgun start at 1 p.m. Includes 18 holes of golf, dinner, and prizes. Proceeds support the Emergency Department Campaign. To register and for info, visit kbrhhealthfoundation.ca or call 250.364.3424.

• July 16, Challenger British Soccer Camp for ages 3 to 16. Runs until July 20. Challenger’s own brand of innovative practices: coached games, camp world cup, cultural education, character building, and fun. Register by July 3 to receive a free British soccer jersey.

Previous story
Joe Jackson turned his children into stars, but at a price

Just Posted

Teck donates $700,000 to Rossland Museum

Teck’s donation is in direct support of the development of a replica mine experience at the centre

Have a favourite business in the Trail district?

The TCOC encourages the community to nominate for the 2018 Business Excellence Awards

Love Trail history?

The Trail Museum and Archives is looking for volunteers

Kootenay weather takes a toll on airport stats

As summer nears, the Trail airport is prepping for fueling operations with the Southeast Fire Centre

Trail Legion donates to Sk8 Park

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11 donated $2,000 to the Trail skate park build

VIDEO: International stars to perform at Kootenay Burlesque Festival

Forty-four acts hit the stage at the Capitol Theatre on Friday and Saturday

B.C. wildfire victim robbed while trying to rebuild home

Thieves made off with tools and equipment from Williams Lake-area resident who lost it all

Sarah McLachlan hosts contest to win recording time in her home studio

Funds raised through contest to go to the Sarah McLachlan School of Music

Police on the lookout for drunk drivers this Canada Day weekend

ICBC and police are warning drivers to plan ahead of the nation’s birthday

Hundreds of thousands families live in daycare ‘deserts,’ report says

Liberals are providing federal cash for child care to provinces, territories over the next 10 years

VIDEO: Report shows plenty of homeless youth on Nelson’s streets

A point-in-time count conducted in April found 32 per cent of respondents were younger than 24

Canadians dodged paying feds up to $3B in taxes on foreign income: CRA

So far, the federal government has collected up to $14.6 billion less than it would have in 2014

Harper plans visit to White House without telling Canadian government

Visit to the U.S. capital comes amid tensions between Canada, U.S. with prospect of a trade war

Japan advances on yellow cards despite losing at World Cup

The Japanese lost to Poland 1-0 Thursday in their final group match

Most Read