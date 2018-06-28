Music, market and Canada Day in Trail this weekend

Grapevine: Events in the Trail area for the week of June 28 to July 4

Events include Music in the Park Thursday night, a Saturday market and Canada Day at Beaver Creek on Sunday. (Trail Times file photo)

Community

• Saturday, downtown Trail 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Trail’s incrEDIBLE Farmers Market. Donut Extravaganza by Kreative Cupcakes, guess how many donut holes in the far and win them all.

• Saturday, Bailey Theatre, 8-10 p.m. Kenny vs Spenny Live in Trail.

• Sunday, Kiwanis Beaver Creek Park, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Celebrate Canada Day. Pancake breakfast 8-10:30 a.m., entertainment 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Hamburger/hot dog lunch begins 11 a.m. Sing O’Canada and free birthday cake at noon.

Music

• Thursday, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park presents HY2. Bring a lawn chair and a $2 minimum donation.

Upcoming

• July 5, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Kootenay Savings Music in the Park presents Ev Kinsella & The Campfire Soul.

• July 11, Trail Market on the Esplanade 4-8 p.m. Live music by Timothy Hurley & the Vultures. Lots of vendors, food, and family fun zone.

• Host a British soccer coach. Coaches for the Challenger British Soccer Camp, July 16 to July 20, need a place to stay during camp week. Up to $80 rebate in camp fees is offered when hosting a coach. For more info, call Lisa at 250.364.0844 or email lmanaigre@trail.ca.

• Tickets now available for KBRH Health Foundation’s Golf Classic on Friday, July 20, at the Birchbank Golf Course. Registration opens at 11 a.m., shotgun start at 1 p.m. Includes 18 holes of golf, dinner, and prizes. Proceeds support the Emergency Department Campaign. To register and for info, visit kbrhhealthfoundation.ca or call 250.364.3424.