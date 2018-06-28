Music, market and Canada Day in Trail this weekend

Community
• Saturday, downtown Trail 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Trail’s incrEDIBLE Farmers Market. Donut Extravaganza by Kreative Cupcakes, guess how many donut holes in the far and win them all.
• Saturday, Bailey Theatre, 8-10 p.m. Kenny vs Spenny Live in Trail.
• Sunday, Kiwanis Beaver Creek Park, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Celebrate Canada Day. Pancake breakfast 8-10:30 a.m., entertainment 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Hamburger/hot dog lunch begins 11 a.m. Sing O’Canada and free birthday cake at noon.
Music
• Thursday, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park presents HY2. Bring a lawn chair and a $2 minimum donation.