Music, music and market in Trail

Grapevine: Events in the Trail area for the week of July 5 to July 11

The Kootenay Fiddlers Camp Jam returns Tuesday, 7 p.m. at Gyro Park in Trail. Trail Times file photo

Community

• Wednesday (July 11), Trail Market on the Esplanade 4-8 p.m. Live music by Timothy Hurley & the Vultures. Lots of vendors, food, and family fun zone.

Music

• Thursday, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Kootenay Savings Music in the Park presents Ev Kinsella & The Campfire Soul. Canadian songwriter and nomadic troubadour, inspired by the healing power of music, travel, and summers on the road his music is written from the heart.

• Tuesday (July 10), Music in the Park 7 p.m. presents Kootenay Fiddle Camp Jam. A toe-tapping good time of reels, jigs, and waltzes with musical instructors from across Canada.

• Host a British soccer coach. Coaches for the Challenger British Soccer Camp, July 16 to July 20, need a place to stay during camp week. Up to $80 rebate in camp fees is offered when hosting a coach. For more info, call Lisa at 250.364.0844 or email lmanaigre@trail.ca.

• Tickets now available for KBRH Health Foundation’s Golf Classic on Friday, July 20, at the Birchbank Golf Course. Registration opens at 11 a.m., shotgun start at 1 p.m. Includes 18 holes of golf, dinner, and prizes. Proceeds support the Emergency Department Campaign. To register and for info, visit kbrhhealthfoundation.ca or call 250.364.3424.

Upcoming

• July 12, Music in the Park, 7 p.m. presents Baker Street Blues. One of the most popular blues dance bands in the Kootenays.

• July 16, Challenger British Soccer Camp for ages 3 to 16. Runs until July 20.

Challenger’s own brand of innovative practices: coached games, camp world cup, cultural education, character building, and fun. Register by July 3 to receive a free British soccer jersey.