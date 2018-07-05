Music, music and market in Trail

Community
• Wednesday (July 11), Trail Market on the Esplanade 4-8 p.m. Live music by Timothy Hurley & the Vultures. Lots of vendors, food, and family fun zone.
Music
• Thursday, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Kootenay Savings Music in the Park presents Ev Kinsella & The Campfire Soul. Canadian songwriter and nomadic troubadour, inspired by the healing power of music, travel, and summers on the road his music is written from the heart.
• Tuesday (July 10), Music in the Park 7 p.m. presents Kootenay Fiddle Camp Jam. A toe-tapping good time of reels, jigs, and waltzes with musical instructors from across Canada.
• Host a British soccer coach. Coaches for the Challenger British Soccer Camp, July 16 to July 20, need a place to stay during camp week. Up to $80 rebate in camp fees is offered when hosting a coach. For more info, call Lisa at 250.364.0844 or email lmanaigre@trail.ca.
• Tickets now available for KBRH Health Foundation’s Golf Classic on Friday, July 20, at the Birchbank Golf Course. Registration opens at 11 a.m., shotgun start at 1 p.m. Includes 18 holes of golf, dinner, and prizes. Proceeds support the Emergency Department Campaign. To register and for info, visit kbrhhealthfoundation.ca or call 250.364.3424.
Upcoming
• July 12, Music in the Park, 7 p.m. presents Baker Street Blues. One of the most popular blues dance bands in the Kootenays.
• July 16, Challenger British Soccer Camp for ages 3 to 16. Runs until July 20.