Pancakes, parade and party at Warfield Day

Community
• Friday, Bailey Theatre 7 p.m. JL Crowe Players present The Wizard of Oz. Adaptation of the allegorical tale, Dorothy travels on a journey that is both menacing and enlightening. Runs again, same venue, June 2 at 7 p.m.
• Saturday, Warfield Community Hall, 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. for Warfield Day. Pancake breakfast 8-10 a.m., Parade 11:30 a.m., Market noon to 3 p.m., food vendors 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kids games noon to 2 p.m. Dinner 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
• Saturday, Gyro Park Trail Walk for Arthritis, 8:30 a.m. registration, 10 a.m. start time for one and five km walk. Visit walkforarthritis.ca for info, or contact Adam Romano at 250.712.1659, email trailwalkforarthritis@arthritis.ca.
• Saturday, Trail United Church, 1-3 p.m. Neighbourhood Grans to Grans host a Strawberry Tea. Admission by donation.
• Wednesday (June 6), Trail United Church, 7:30 p.m. La Cafamore celebrates 10 years of performing in the Kootenay with Dvorak’s piano quintet Op. 81 and Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante.
• Wednesday (June 6), Trail Aquatic Centre, 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. for “Give It a Try.” Must be 55+ to participate in a variety of sports that are part of the 55+ BC Games. Pre-register by June 4. For info contact Trail parks at 250.364.0858 or 250.364.0888.
• Wednesday (June 6), Trail Riverfront, 4-8 p.m. for Trail Market on the Esplanade. Live music by HY2, great selection of vendors, food, and a Family Zone.
Gallery
• Friday, VISAC Gallery 5:30-8 p.m. Crowe Art Showcase art of Crowe high school students many mediums and styles of talented young artists. All welcome, light refreshments.