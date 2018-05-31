Pancakes, parade and party at Warfield Day

Plenty to do in Trail and Greater Area this weekend

Local events for the week of Thursday May 31 to Wednesday June 6 include The Wizard of Oz on stage, Warfield Day, and Trail Market on the Esplanade Evening Edition. (Trail Times file photo)

Community

• Friday, Bailey Theatre 7 p.m. JL Crowe Players present The Wizard of Oz. Adaptation of the allegorical tale, Dorothy travels on a journey that is both menacing and enlightening. Runs again, same venue, June 2 at 7 p.m.

• Saturday, Warfield Community Hall, 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. for Warfield Day. Pancake breakfast 8-10 a.m., Parade 11:30 a.m., Market noon to 3 p.m., food vendors 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kids games noon to 2 p.m. Dinner 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

• Saturday, Gyro Park Trail Walk for Arthritis, 8:30 a.m. registration, 10 a.m. start time for one and five km walk. Visit walkforarthritis.ca for info, or contact Adam Romano at 250.712.1659, email trailwalkforarthritis@arthritis.ca.

• Saturday, Trail United Church, 1-3 p.m. Neighbourhood Grans to Grans host a Strawberry Tea. Admission by donation.

• Wednesday (June 6), Trail United Church, 7:30 p.m. La Cafamore celebrates 10 years of performing in the Kootenay with Dvorak’s piano quintet Op. 81 and Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante.

• Wednesday (June 6), Trail Aquatic Centre, 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. for “Give It a Try.” Must be 55+ to participate in a variety of sports that are part of the 55+ BC Games. Pre-register by June 4. For info contact Trail parks at 250.364.0858 or 250.364.0888.

• Wednesday (June 6), Trail Riverfront, 4-8 p.m. for Trail Market on the Esplanade. Live music by HY2, great selection of vendors, food, and a Family Zone.

Gallery

• Friday, VISAC Gallery 5:30-8 p.m. Crowe Art Showcase art of Crowe high school students many mediums and styles of talented young artists. All welcome, light refreshments.

Upcoming

• June 8, Trail Memorial Centre, 4-8 p.m. 2018 Kootenay Healthy Lifestyles Expo. Exhibitors, renowned speakers and demonstrations. Runs again June 9 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

• June 8, Montrose, Fireworks at dusk kick off Family Fun Days. Kids Helping Kids selling refreshments as a fundraiser.

• June 9, Montrose Family Fun Days, 8:00 a.m. Antenna Trail Hike. Free breakfast for all hikers from 8-10 a.m. sponsored by Area A Director Ali Grieve, with proceeds going to the Kids Helping Kids. 10:00 a.m. until 4 p.m. concession and ticket booth open. 11:00 Parade down 9th Ave to 3rd Street. Refreshments courtesy of Columbia Power. Noon to 4 p.m. Water Park, Inflatable Tiki Climbing Wall, Inflatable Fire Truck Slide, Human Bowling Slip n Slide and Dirt Dig. Live music by Hairloss. 3 p.m. Cake Walk, 3:30 p.m. watermelon eating contest outside fire hall. Noon to 8 p.m. Ball Game and Beer Garden. 5 p.m. Steak and Hamburger Dinner, pre-sale of tickets at the village office until June 1. 6 p.m. Draw for Garden Stone with proceeds to Trail BC SPCA.

• June 14, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park 2018 begins with a performance by the Maple Leaf Band. Bring a lawn chair. Admission by donation, toonie suggested.