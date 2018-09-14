Rain or shine Alley Bash 2.0 a go in downtown Trail

While the week’s rainfall was a welcome sight, organizers of Saturday’s Alley Bash 2.0 have planned a quick shuffle for its anniversary events.

But it won’t dampen the activities.

“We are moving the venue due to poor weather forecast on Saturday for the second half of the evening. We still start at 6:30 p.m. at the Royal Theatre then move down the street to the Riverbelle for the Dueling Piano show,” said Betty Anne Marino of the organizing committee.

She added there are still a few tickets remaining and anyone wanting to pick one up should visit www.sanctuarytrail.org.

The event is to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Generation to Generation Society, but Marino says there are several other reasons to celebrate as well.

“We are also saying goodbye to Ken Potter after 20 years of service and welcoming our new coordinator Leanne DeBiasio. And just like the first, Alley Bash 2.0 will be one of a kind.”

In fact, the celebration is “two-fold” explained Marino.

“The first is an afternoon event that begins at 1 p.m. with a free family movie at the Royal Theatre, and then Alley Bash 2.0 at 6:30 pm.

“Families are invited to join us at the Royal for the movie ‘Sing’ followed by a celebration cake, juice and coffee. Everyone is welcome and doors open at 12:15 p.m.”

Following the welcome, guests will move inside the Royal Theatre to enjoy two film presentations. The first is a tribute film to Sanctuary created by Madison Green a local student studying film arts. The second is a Mash Up of Vegas acts created exclusively for Alley Bash 2.0. They’ve collected a dozen-plus distinctive artists in this 45-minute extravaganza straight from the strip.

The evening festivities begin with a champagne reception, charcuterie tables, a dueling piano primer and no-host bar.

The live music will be a thrill ride with the Ivory Club’s Dueling Pianos, which is a show straight out of Las Vegas.

Guests are invited to request their favorite songs – any era, genre, or artist. Songs are by donation and all funds go directly to support Sanctuary.

With every song requested, the guest’s name will be entered into a draw for one of two great prizes:

– Two return Pacific Coastal flights to Vancouver, two nights of accommodation plus a $200 dinner at the Five Sails Restaurant in the Pan Pacific Hotel

– Kootenay Insurance Services $500 gift basket

Rustic Crust Pizza, Market Greens and Parisian Desserts by Rebecca Hooper are catering the event.

“With Alley Bash 2.0 we are celebrating 20 years, but also hope it will be a repeat of our first event where the funds raised sustained us for over three years,” said Marino.

“For those not able to attend but wanting to offer support, we invite you to consider giving a ‘Lunch-a-Month’ via a pre-authorized debit from your financial institution. These monthly donations range from as low as $10 to $50 per month and make a huge difference.”