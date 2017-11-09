The Reel Youth Film Festival pulls together an insightful, diverse, compelling and humorous collection of short films from across the globe – all made by youth.

RCAC presents the Reel Youth Film Festival

The event goes Saturday Nov. 18, 2 p.m. at the Rossland Miners Hall

The Rossland Council for Arts and Culture (RCAC) is proud to once again present the annual Reel Youth Film Festival.

The screening begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18 at the Miners Hall.

The Reel Youth Film Festival pulls together an insightful, diverse, compelling and humorous collection of short films from across the globe – all made by youth.

Chosen by a youth selection panel from over 1500 submissions and almost 100 countries around the world, this collection will show you the world through the eyes of an incredibly gifted emerging group of filmmakers. Whether it’s an immigrant’s story of building home in a new country, Iranian children finding love at a busy intersection, or fruits and vegetables enduring the hardships of kitchen-prison, laughter and learning are guaranteed at the Reel Youth Film Festival.

Please note, this screening is rated PG-13. Parental discretion is advised.

For more information, contact Sammantha Parrott, RCAC executive administrator at rosslandarts@gmail.com.

Syrian artists featured in VISAC fundraising exhibit

