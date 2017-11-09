Remembrance Day ceremony on Saturday

Gallery show, craft fair and “Lest We Forget” throughout the region on Saturday

Grapevine: Events in the Trail area for the week of Nov. 9 to Nov. 15 include a gallery fundraiser, Remembrance Day ceremonies throughout the region and the Debaters LIVE! on Monday.

Community

• Friday, Fruitvale Memorial Hall, 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Fruitvale Christmas Craft Fair. Kootenay crafters, Friends of the Beaver Valley Library fundraiser. Admission $2, includes refreshments. Runs again Nov. 11 noon until 5 p.m.

• Saturday, Trail 10:30 a.m. parade from the Fortis building to the Cenotaph, 10:45 a.m. singing O Canada. Major Ginny Kristensen leading prayer and the Address. Warrant Officer Shane Batch and Miss Trail Legion Hailey Armstrong will read the Honour Roll. Last Post at 11 a.m. given by Bill Guthrie followed by two minutes of silence. Legion will be serving hot stew after the service and hosting an afternoon of entertainment from the Maple Leaf Band, Trail Pipe Band, Highland Dancers and Steps Dance Company .

• Saturday, Fruitvale Cenotaph 10:45 a.m. with Pastor Bryan Henry officiating. Honour Guard march to the Cenotaph from the Fruitvale Memorial Centre followed by the service, two minutes of silence and laying of wreaths. Everyone invited to the South Columbia Search and Rescue Hall for a mug of hot chocolate or coffee and a cookie.

• Saturday, Rossland’s Royal Canadian Legion hall at 10 a.m.for service. Cenotaph march at 10:45 a.m., 11 a.m. Last Post followed by two minutes of silence and laying of wreaths.

• Saturday, Salmo, 10:30 a.m. parade of Legion members through town and back to Cenotaph. Last Post at 11 a.m. followed by two minutes of silence and laying of wreaths.

• Sunday, Bailey Theatre, 2-3 p.m. Teck Family Series: Motus O presents Petrouchka. In this magical world there lives the Wizard and his three marionettes the handsome but cruel Strongman, the beautiful Ballerina and the unlikely hero Petrouchka.

• Monday, Bailey Theatre, 8:00- 10:00 p.m. for The Debaters LIVE! On Tour. Featuring host Steve Patterson and comic all-stars Graham Clark and Jon Steinberg. Stand-up comedy and hilarious debates for live audiences only.

• Tuesday (Nov. 14), Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Music of Junk: Stories of the Junkyard. Light-hearted feel-good family concert with singers and musicians performing original music on imaginative invented instruments built from recycled materials.

Gallery

• Friday, VISAC Gallery, 5:30- 8 p.m. for Art Surviving; fundraiser show for Syrian artists Saad and Amr Zwayne. All proceeds from sold work will go straight to the artists in Turkey, as they await final steps for refugee status to join family in Trail.

Upcoming

• Nov. 18, Warfield Community Hall, 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Craft and Vendor fair. For info call the village office at 250.368.8202.

• Nov. 18, Trail Presbyterian Church, 1:30-3:30 p.m. for Yuletide Tea. Bake sale, crafts, door prizes, everyone welcome $3 per person.

• Nov. 18, Rossland Miners Hall, 2 p.m. Rossland Council for Arts and Culture will present the annual Reel Youth Film Festival. Insightful, diverse, compelling and humorous collection of short films from across the globe all made by youth. For more info contact RCAC’s Sammantha Parrott at rosslandarts@gmail.com

• Nov. 20, Kiro Wellness Centre, 2 p.m. the West Kootenay Ostomy Support Group will meet. Group will be doing its annual Christmas craft. For more info, call 250.368.9827 or 250.365.6276.

• Dec. 1, Waneta Plaza Centre Court, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Light Up the Hospitals Pledge Day hosted by the KBRH Health Foundation. Live entertainment starts at 11:30 a.m., Santa and more. Support your local hospital foundations by visiting Waneta Plaza or calling 1.888.364.3424.

• Dec. 2, Rossland Miners Hall, 8 p.m. Rotary Club of Rossland presents the Maritime Kitchen Party. Music and dancing at 9 p.m. Tickets at Out of the Cellar.