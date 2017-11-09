Remembrance Day ceremony on Saturday

Community
• Friday, Fruitvale Memorial Hall, 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Fruitvale Christmas Craft Fair. Kootenay crafters, Friends of the Beaver Valley Library fundraiser. Admission $2, includes refreshments. Runs again Nov. 11 noon until 5 p.m.
• Saturday, Trail 10:30 a.m. parade from the Fortis building to the Cenotaph, 10:45 a.m. singing O Canada. Major Ginny Kristensen leading prayer and the Address. Last Post at 11 a.m. given by Bill Guthrie followed by two minutes of silence. Legion will be serving hot stew after the service and hosting an afternoon of entertainment.
• Saturday, Fruitvale Cenotaph 10:45 a.m. with Pastor Bryan Henry officiating. Honour Guard march to the Cenotaph from the Fruitvale Memorial Centre followed by the service, two minutes of silence and laying of wreaths. Everyone invited to the South Columbia Search and Rescue Hall for a mug of hot chocolate or coffee and a cookie.
• Saturday, Rossland’s Royal Canadian Legion hall at 10 a.m.for service. Cenotaph march at 10:45 a.m., 11 a.m. Last Post followed by two minutes of silence and laying of wreaths.
• Saturday, Salmo, 10:30 a.m. parade of Legion members through town and back to Cenotaph. Last Post at 11 a.m. followed by two minutes of silence and laying of wreaths.
• Sunday, Bailey Theatre, 2-3 p.m. Teck Family Series: Motus O presents Petrouchka. In this magical world there lives the Wizard and his three marionettes the handsome but cruel Strongman, the beautiful Ballerina and the unlikely hero Petrouchka.
• Monday, Bailey Theatre, 8:00- 10:00 p.m. for The Debaters LIVE! On Tour. Featuring host Steve Patterson and comic all-stars Graham Clark and Jon Steinberg.
• Tuesday (Nov. 14), Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Music of Junk: Stories of the Junkyard. Light-hearted feel-good family concert with singers and musicians performing original music on imaginative invented instruments built from recycled materials.
Gallery
• Friday, VISAC Gallery, 5:30- 8 p.m. for Art Surviving; fundraiser show for Syrian artists Saad and Amr Zwayne. All proceeds from sold work will go straight to the artists in Turkey, as they await final steps for refugee status to join family in Trail.