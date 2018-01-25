Rossland Winter Carnival this weekend

National Theatre, Rossland market ,Gershwin and comedy coming up at The Bailey

Grapevine: Events and happenings in Trail and Greater Area for the week of Jan. 25 to Jan. 31.

Community

• Friday, The Rossland Winter Carnival kicks off with the Carnival Parade 6 p.m. The annual parade down Columbia Ave. is one of the highlights of the weekend-long festival.

• Saturday, Sonny Samuelson Bobsled Race, 9:30 a.m. in downtown Rossland.

• Saturday, Rossland Miners Hall, 1-5 p.m. for Rossland Mountain Market. Forty vendors, local volunteers whose mission is to celebrate fresh, quality, local food and handmade goods.

• Tuesday, Trail Memorial Centre Gym, 2:30-5 p.m. After school Action Camp for ages 6 to 12. Games, sports, craft projects, and active play. Different theme each week, kids can join for one, two or three days any week. Runs Tuesday through Thursday until April 12. To register call Trail Parks and Recreation at 250.364.0888.

• Wednesday, Bailey Theatre, 8 p.m. The Snowed in Comedy Tour. Four international comedians come together to create one amazing show. Featuring Dan Quinn, Craig Campbell, Paul Myrehaug and Pete Zedlacher.

Music

• Tuesday, Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Performing Arts Trail presents Buzz Brass Quintet: A Tribute to Gershwin. Montreal’s acclaimed quintet teams up with Matt Herskowita, pianist extraordinaire, to present timeless works of George Gershwin.

Gallery

• VISAC Gallery showing Breastfeeding Art Expo. A celebration of community, art and breastfeeding. Free, all ages welcome. Show runs until March 2, only local stop on B.C. tour.

Film

• Thursday, Royal Theatre, 7 p.m. National Theatre Live presents Follies. Thirty years after their final performance, the Follies girls gather to have a few drinks, sing a few songs and lie about themselves.

• Saturday, Royal Theatre 9:55 a.m. Met Opera Live presents Tosca. New production offers a splendid backdrop for extraordinary singing. Kristine Opolais stars as the title prima donna alongside Vittorio Grigolo and Bryn Terfel. Emmanuel Villaume conducts.

• Sunday, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema presents The Disaster Artist. Often called the best worst film ever made, The Disaster Artist is a funny, bizarre true story based on the making of the cult classic The Room.

Upcoming

• Feb. 3, Trail United Church, 6 p.m. Guatemalan Annual Beans and Rice Dinner. Support Selkirk College Nursing students’ travel to Guatemala to learn about grassroots community health projects. Tickets $15, at the door. For info, contact T. Dixon at 250.231.4780.

• Feb. 24, Bailey Theatre, 7 p.m. RLOP presents an encore of Finding a Wife for Gino. Romantic comedy. When Gino Santucci’s family calls a matchmaker, you know the situation is dire. Mamma’s wringing her hands and old flames refuse to rekindle. Tickets $25, adult content.