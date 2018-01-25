Grapevine: Events and happenings in Trail and Greater Area for the week of Jan. 25 to Jan. 31.

Rossland Winter Carnival this weekend

National Theatre, Rossland market ,Gershwin and comedy coming up at The Bailey

Community

• Friday, The Rossland Winter Carnival kicks off with the Carnival Parade 6 p.m. The annual parade down Columbia Ave. is one of the highlights of the weekend-long festival.

• Saturday, Sonny Samuelson Bobsled Race, 9:30 a.m. in downtown Rossland.

• Saturday, Rossland Miners Hall, 1-5 p.m. for Rossland Mountain Market. Forty vendors, local volunteers whose mission is to celebrate fresh, quality, local food and handmade goods.

• Tuesday, Trail Memorial Centre Gym, 2:30-5 p.m. After school Action Camp for ages 6 to 12. Games, sports, craft projects, and active play. Different theme each week, kids can join for one, two or three days any week. Runs Tuesday through Thursday until April 12. To register call Trail Parks and Recreation at 250.364.0888.

• Wednesday, Bailey Theatre, 8 p.m. The Snowed in Comedy Tour. Four international comedians come together to create one amazing show. Featuring Dan Quinn, Craig Campbell, Paul Myrehaug and Pete Zedlacher.

Music

• Tuesday, Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Performing Arts Trail presents Buzz Brass Quintet: A Tribute to Gershwin. Montreal’s acclaimed quintet teams up with Matt Herskowita, pianist extraordinaire, to present timeless works of George Gershwin.

Gallery

• VISAC Gallery showing Breastfeeding Art Expo. A celebration of community, art and breastfeeding. Free, all ages welcome. Show runs until March 2, only local stop on B.C. tour.

Film

• Thursday, Royal Theatre, 7 p.m. National Theatre Live presents Follies. Thirty years after their final performance, the Follies girls gather to have a few drinks, sing a few songs and lie about themselves.

• Saturday, Royal Theatre 9:55 a.m. Met Opera Live presents Tosca. New production offers a splendid backdrop for extraordinary singing. Kristine Opolais stars as the title prima donna alongside Vittorio Grigolo and Bryn Terfel. Emmanuel Villaume conducts.

• Sunday, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema presents The Disaster Artist. Often called the best worst film ever made, The Disaster Artist is a funny, bizarre true story based on the making of the cult classic The Room.

Upcoming

• Feb. 3, Trail United Church, 6 p.m. Guatemalan Annual Beans and Rice Dinner. Support Selkirk College Nursing students’ travel to Guatemala to learn about grassroots community health projects. Tickets $15, at the door. For info, contact T. Dixon at 250.231.4780.

• Feb. 24, Bailey Theatre, 7 p.m. RLOP presents an encore of Finding a Wife for Gino. Romantic comedy. When Gino Santucci’s family calls a matchmaker, you know the situation is dire. Mamma’s wringing her hands and old flames refuse to rekindle. Tickets $25, adult content.

• Feb. 25, Trail United Church, 2 p.m. Greater Trail Hospice Society presents The Romantics. Carolyn Cameron performing classical piano from the romantic era. Admission by donation, all proceeds to hospice.

Elton John announces retirement, final tour

Just Posted

Rossland Winter Carnival this weekend

National Theatre, Rossland market ,Gershwin and comedy coming up at The Bailey

UPDATED: Crashes keep Kootenay Boundary crews busy

Four-vehicle accident on Hwy 22 & semi-trailer crash at Gulch intersection Tuesday night

Castlegar homicide victim ID’d

The victim was 38-year-old Jordan Workman of Castlegar, B.C.

Montrose moves mounds of earth

An $800,000 project is underway to remediate the village’s sewage treatment process

Average home most affordable in Trail

Low inventory expected to impact local real estate prices in 2018

Tsunami warnings 101: Canada

Here are some things to know about tsunami alerts in Canada and how they work

Two Edmonton women charged with attempted murder in child abuse case

Edmonton police thank a tip from a babysitter for alerting them to this investigation

TSB blames optical illusion for plane crash

TSB blames optical illusion and unsecured cargo for 2016 fatal plane crash near Prince George

KIJHL rejects northern expansion

Travel costs influence vote against Quesnel addition

B.C. father dies after accident at Richmond trampoline facility

Jay Greenwood of Victoria was jumping into a foam pit when he sustained serious injuries

RCMP say Needles, B.C. shooting a murder-suicide

Deaths shocked the small Arrow Lakes community at Christmas

Trump aides questioned in Russia probe, Trump may be up soon

Attorney General Jeff Sessions was questioned for hours in the special counsel’s Russia investigation

Elton John announces retirement, final tour

Elton John announces final tour with stops in Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec City, Montreal

Plane ‘too heavy:’ Plane crash victims file class-action lawsuit

Passengers in the Fond du Lac crash in northern Saskatchewan file class-action lawsuit

