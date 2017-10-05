Saturday; incrEDIBLE Trail market wraps up the season

Grapevine: Events in the Trail area for the week of Oct. 5 to Oct. 11

Grapevine: Local events from Oct. 5 to Oct. 11 include the final incrEDIBLE Farmers Market of the season Saturday in downtown Trail.

Community

• Saturday, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. 1300 block of Cedar Avenue for Trail’s incrEDIBLE Farmers Market. “Savour the Flavour of the Kootenays,” last market of the season. Draw for a Thanksgiving Cornucopia that includes everything for a holiday dinner. Musician Timothy Hurley, Kootenay Hoop Troop, Juggler Blayne and more.

• Saturday, 7-8:15 p.m. Trail Memorial Centre Kids Rink for Free Family Glow Skate. For info call 250.364.0858.

• Tuesday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Bailey Theatre for Beverley Elliot, Sink or Swim. Writer and performer with over 100 films and TV credits to her name, Elliot captures her own childhood in this latest gem.

Music

Film

• Saturday, 9:55 a.m., Royal Theatre presents Met Opera debut of Norma. Rich themes that resonate today’s political and social climate. Grans to Grans on site selling homemade goodies with proceeds going to the Stephen Lewis Foundation.

Upcoming

• Oct. 14, 1-3 p.m. Rossland Sacred Heart Church for the annual Fall Tea and Bazaar. Bake table and country store. Everyone welcome.

Oct. 16, 2 p.m. Kiro Wellness Centre, the West Kootenay Ostomy Support Group will meet. Scheduled guest: Discussion regarding stress management. For more info, call 250.368.9827 or 250.365.6276.

• Oct. 21, 1-3 p.m., St. Michael’s School for Holy Trinity Parish Tea and Bazaar. Light refreshments. Browse the bake, plant and sewing tables, and try your luck at the ever popular Mystery Table. Everyone welcome.

• Oct. 14, 10 a.m. until noon Trail Memorial Centre for Mothers Unite Garage Sale. Free up storage space and turn gently used items into cash. For info contact Trail parks and rec at 250.364.0888.

• Oct. 15, 1 p.m. Booty’s Cabin at the Strawberry Pass Summit to celebrate three years of the Rossland Recreation Site. An easy five minute walk from the new parking area on the south side of Highway 3B at the summit. Food, fun and cake in honour of Canada’s 150th birthday. For more info or to volunteer and help, contact Rob Richardson at 250.362.5881 or via email at rob@rosslandrange.org.

• Oct. 28, 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Trail Esplanade for Spooktacular Market and Halloween Fun.

• Oct. 29, 2 p.m. Royal Theatre presents the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. Runs again Nov. 2, 7 p.m.