Looking for something to do in Trail on Saturday? Check out our Grapevine.

Saturday market and championship ball game in Trail

Grapevine: List of Trail area events for the week of July 26 to August 1

Community

• Thursday, Ferraro Foods, 11 a.m. Trail Firefighters Local 941 holding a boot drive. Proceeds toward Ryan Cunningham’s bike ride for his brother Craig Cunningham’s All Heart Foundation, which raises money and awareness for the prevention of sudden cardiac arrest. Drive will wind up around 5 p.m.

• Saturday, Cedar Avenue, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Trail’s incrEDIBLE Farmers Market. Fabulous vendors with a variety of make, bake and grown items, with a focus on community, families and fun.

• Saturday, Andy Bilesky Park, 1 p.m. Championship game for BC Little League Provincials. (Friday semi-final games go at 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.)

Music

• Thursday, Gyro Park, Music in the Park, 7 p.m. presents Mountain Station, bluegrass roots, folk, country and fiddle tunes. Admission by donation, toonie suggested. Don’t forget a lawn chair or blanket.

Upcoming

• Aug. 2, Music in the Park, 7 p.m. presents Jon Burden & The Bleedin’ Hearts. A dynamic four-piece band playing a mix of originals and covers in the styles of blues, R&B, and Rock ‘n Roll.

• Aug. 8, Trail Esplanade, 4-8 p.m. for Trail outdoor market. Live music by That Girl & Earl alongside a great selection of vendors, food, a family fun zone.

• Sept. 15, Alley Bash 2.0, celebrating 20 years of Sanctuary and the Generation to Generation Society. Live entertainment, food and more. Visit sanctuarytrail.org for info and tickets.

• Sept. 22, Piazza Colombo Park, 8 a.m. Storm the Stairs check-in. Fourth annual fundraising run/walk for the United Way Trail and District. Run starts at 9 a.m.

Previous story
STEAM truck stops by Trail library

Just Posted

Simpler steps for vehicle care in summer heat

Some simple steps will go a long way to letting your vehicle weather the summer

Business award has special meaning for Fruitvale family

The Weatherfords will be awarded 2018 Canadian Family Enterprise of the Year in early fall

UPDATE: City of Fernie responds to investigation report

Technical Safety BC presented findings on cause of incident in Fernie last fall

New Rossland hostel financed by Columbia Basin Trust

Trusts’ investment powers community benefits

Rossland neighbourhoods clear forest of fuel

FireSmart work can be very effective to protecting your home, says coordinator

Toronto’s Greektown community holds vigil for victims of weekend shooting

Two people were killed and 13 were injured

Sudden Impact: Whitecaps beat Montreal to reach Canadian final

Vancouver wins 2-1 on aggregate and will meet Toronto FC for championship

Metal work confirmed cause of wildfire near Kamloops

The cause of the Shuswap Road grass fire east of Kamloops has been confirmed.

B.C. city’s new rainbow crosswalk vandalized after one week

City of Salmon Arm to fix damage caused by what appears to be a motorcycle burnout.

Razor-toothed and rare mosasaur skeleton displayed in Manitoba

The Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre in Morden unveiled its latest mosasaur skeleton

New scholarships for UBC grad students

Province kicks in $6 million for post-graduate studies support

Trevor Linden, Vancouver Canucks ‘amicably’ agree to part ways

After four years as president of hockey operations, team legend steps down

B.C. man faces 70 charges related to disturbing phone calls

Joel Perry allegedly threatened to kill victims’ families unless they engaged in sexual talk

Voters unhappy with BC NDP’s housing moves: poll

Housing affordability top of mind for many British Columbians; majority saying NDP doing a bad job

Most Read

  • STEAM truck stops by Trail library

    The activity was part of summer reading club, run from public library in the Trail Riverfront Centre

  • Saturday market and championship ball game in Trail

    Grapevine: List of Trail area events for the week of July 26 to August 1