Saturday market and championship ball game in Trail

Grapevine: List of Trail area events for the week of July 26 to August 1

Looking for something to do in Trail on Saturday? Check out our Grapevine.

Community

• Thursday, Ferraro Foods, 11 a.m. Trail Firefighters Local 941 holding a boot drive. Proceeds toward Ryan Cunningham’s bike ride for his brother Craig Cunningham’s All Heart Foundation, which raises money and awareness for the prevention of sudden cardiac arrest. Drive will wind up around 5 p.m.

• Saturday, Cedar Avenue, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Trail’s incrEDIBLE Farmers Market. Fabulous vendors with a variety of make, bake and grown items, with a focus on community, families and fun.

• Saturday, Andy Bilesky Park, 1 p.m. Championship game for BC Little League Provincials. (Friday semi-final games go at 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.)

Music

• Thursday, Gyro Park, Music in the Park, 7 p.m. presents Mountain Station, bluegrass roots, folk, country and fiddle tunes. Admission by donation, toonie suggested. Don’t forget a lawn chair or blanket.

Upcoming

• Aug. 2, Music in the Park, 7 p.m. presents Jon Burden & The Bleedin’ Hearts. A dynamic four-piece band playing a mix of originals and covers in the styles of blues, R&B, and Rock ‘n Roll.

• Aug. 8, Trail Esplanade, 4-8 p.m. for Trail outdoor market. Live music by That Girl & Earl alongside a great selection of vendors, food, a family fun zone.

• Sept. 15, Alley Bash 2.0, celebrating 20 years of Sanctuary and the Generation to Generation Society. Live entertainment, food and more. Visit sanctuarytrail.org for info and tickets.

• Sept. 22, Piazza Colombo Park, 8 a.m. Storm the Stairs check-in. Fourth annual fundraising run/walk for the United Way Trail and District. Run starts at 9 a.m.