Scarlet Sway (Photo submitted)

Scarlet Sway onto next round of song competition

Voting open now and until March 7 for second round of CBC Searchlight

Scarlet Sway has moved on to the next round in CBC’s Searchlight 2018 competition.

The band, which features Trail natives Karli Harrison and Kim and Jordan Fines, garnered enough fan votes to move from the initial round of 2,000 Canadian artists to the top-100.

Scarlet Sway entered their song “Room of Mirrors” in CBC’s annual music hunt for Canada’s best undiscovered talent. The band was among the top-50 vote-getters in the country while judges determine the remaining 50 entries that moved to the second round

Now fans will help determine which entries make it into the top-10. Voting and judging on the top-100 began Thursday at noon PST and ends March 7 at noon PST. Go to http://www.cbcmusic.ca/searchlight/entries to vote

The top-10 will be announced on March 8. Half the list will be determined by votes and the other half by judges. The overall winner will be determined by judges and announced March 19.

Previous story
Hedley to take ‘indefinite hiatus’ after tour

Just Posted

Scarlet Sway onto next round of song competition

Voting open now and until March 7 for second round of CBC Searchlight

Trail forecasts 2018 capital spending

The City of Trail’s capital plan now accounts for 17.5 per cent of the total tax levy

Join Trail church in World Day of Prayer on Friday

World Day of Prayer & Cinderellas Closet on Friday, free skate and dancing Saturday

Trail awards $277,000 contract to local company

Installation of UV reactors has been awarded to West Kootenay Mechanical

Making prom wishes come true

Danielle Peet is hosting Cinderella’s Closet: Trail edition on Friday at the Fruitvale hall

Put your phones away to enjoy dinner: UBC study

Researchers find smartphones actually add to the boredom when eating out with friends and family

Edmonton hostage taker eligible for release

Patrick Clayton was given an 11-year sentence and granted day parole in 2015

Critics urge Ottawa to clear backlog of disabled veterans

Some fear money from this year’s federal budget won’t be enough to help Veterans Affairs Canada

New public school funding model could be in place by 2019, says ministry of education

Review panel appointed by Rob Fleming to change how schools receive public funding

Welfare woes: trying to stem the ‘cheque effect’

Victoria police chief suggests staggering welfare payments, others say solution not that simple

Cellphone catches fire, delays takeoff of Vancouver-bound flight

Plane was in Toronto, about to depart to Vancouver International Airport

B.C. Hydro rate freeze refused, rate goes up 3% in April

Utility a ‘financial mess,’ Energy Minister Michelle Mungall says

Medical tax battle carries on as NDP budget passes key vote

B.C. Liberal leader says ‘blunder’ costing non-profits, colleges

Jail sentence for Indigenous woman seems wrong: B.C. judge

24-year-old woman gets four years behind bars for manslaughter

Most Read