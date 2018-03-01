Scarlet Sway onto next round of song competition

Voting open now and until March 7 for second round of CBC Searchlight

Scarlet Sway has moved on to the next round in CBC’s Searchlight 2018 competition.

The band, which features Trail natives Karli Harrison and Kim and Jordan Fines, garnered enough fan votes to move from the initial round of 2,000 Canadian artists to the top-100.

Scarlet Sway entered their song “Room of Mirrors” in CBC’s annual music hunt for Canada’s best undiscovered talent. The band was among the top-50 vote-getters in the country while judges determine the remaining 50 entries that moved to the second round

Now fans will help determine which entries make it into the top-10. Voting and judging on the top-100 began Thursday at noon PST and ends March 7 at noon PST. Go to http://www.cbcmusic.ca/searchlight/entries to vote

The top-10 will be announced on March 8. Half the list will be determined by votes and the other half by judges. The overall winner will be determined by judges and announced March 19.