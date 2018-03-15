St. Patrick’s Day teas in Trail and Rossland

Grapevine: Events in the Trail area from March 15 to March 21 (Photo by Anete Lūsiņa on Unsplash)

Community

• Thursday, Trail Aquatic Centre, noon-8 p.m. Greater Trail Hospice Swimathon. Swim or pledge a swimmer. Fundraiser for hospice and support quality of living while in the process of dying, and healthy transition through grief. For more info contact the hospice office at 250.364.6204.

• Saturday, Trail United Church, 10 a.m. until noon for St Patrick’s Day Coffee Party. Baking and toonie tables.

• Saturday, Rossland Sacred Heart, 1-3 p.m. CWL hosting its annual St. Patrick’s Day Tea and bake sale in the Sacred Heart gathering space. Admission $4.00. Everyone welcome.

Gallery

• VISAC Gallery showing Silk & Steel. Works by fibre artist Karen Thatcher and sculpture artist Andrew Raney.

Music

• Thursday, Jazz at the Griff, 7:30 p.m. presents Laura Landsberg. Versatile doesn’t begin to describe this singer, given the range of her voice and breadth of material she interprets in a jazz style.

• Sunday, Rossland Legion, 7 p.m. for Joe Hill Coffee House. Performers include: Kootenay Dance Works; Don Birtch and Friends, four guys, one great sound; The Kidz, forever young, wonderful harmonies; Golden City Fiddlers; a debut by Kate Gapp; Angus Campbell, from Cape Breton to Rossland; and Sexton Blake. Entry $3, doors open 6:30 p.m. Joe Hill Coffee House is always looking for new performers, no auditions, all welcome. For more info contact Les Carter at les@rosslandrange.org or call 250.362.5677.

Film

• Sunday, Royal Theatre 4:30 p.m., Sunday Cinema presents The Breadwinner. A headstrong young girl in Afghanistan disguises herself as a boy in order to provide for her family.

Upcoming

• March 31, JJ’s Fashions, 10-1, Pop Up Easter Sweets Event and Gift Basket draw.

• April 7, St. Rita’s Parish, 1-3 p.m. Strawberry Tea & Bake Sale. Doors open 1 p.m., entry by donation includes door prize. All welcome for a fun afternoon. Located 1935 East View Street, Fruitvale.