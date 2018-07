Farrell Segall, a technology developer from Salmo, and his assistant Steele Drescher, made a visit to the Trail and District Public Library this week. With his makerspace lab being a travelling STEAM truck, Segall taught the summer reading club how to make techie-gadgets like “squishy” circuits using play dough. A makerspace is a place where people with shared interests, especially in computing or technology, can gather to work on projects while sharing ideas, equipment, and knowledge. STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math. “We like to talk about it as ‘STREAM’ adding the R for Reading, wRiting, and Robotics,” says Library Director Kathryn Foley. “Our fall plans include an increased involvement in the focus that our summer students named ‘S.T.E.A.M. Power the Future!’”