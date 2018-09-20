Storm the Stairs and Trail Kidney Walk this weekend

Grapevine: Events in the Trail area for the week of Sept. 20 to Sept. 26

The fourth annual United Way Trail and District fundraiser goes Saturday at the Colombo Piazza.

Community

• Saturday, Piazza Colombo Park, 8 a.m. Storm the Stairs check-in. Fourth annual fundraising run/walk for the United Way Trail and District. Run starts at 9 a.m.

• Saturday, Cedar Avenue, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. for Trail’s incrEDIBLE Farmers Market. Kids Vendor Day charity fundraiser adds to Saturday morning experience of farm fresh produce, fruits vegetables, home baking, handcrafted items, entertainment and more.

• Sunday, Gyro Park, registration 9 a.m. for 11th Annual Kidney Walk in Trail. Short walk begins at 10 a.m. After the walk, Endless Adventures will host two paddles from Gyro Park to Rock Island. A minimum donation of $15 per paddler with all funds being donated to Kidney Walk, Trail. Registration is limited to 8 to 10 people per paddle. Gwen Chernenkoff at Contact number for registration and payment details is 250.304.7380 or TrailWalk@kidney.bc.ca for registration and payment details.

Gallery

• VISAC showing “Step into my Stories” by Nelson artist Kelly Shpeley. Hours are Tuesday to Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Film

• Sunday, Royal Theatre 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema showing Puzzle. A woman with a talent for assembling jigsaw puzzles sneaks away from her suburban town and goes to New York City, where she partners with a man for a puzzle tournament.

Upcoming

• Sept. 27, Bailey Theatre, 7:30-10 p.m. Wishbone Ash Open Road Tour with special guest David Gogo.

• Sept. 29, Victoria Street, 1-2 p.m. Life Chain. Peaceful witness for the protection of preborn children. This is Rossland-Trail Right to Life Society’s 28th year of participation for the Trail group. Life Chain will also take place in Castlegar on Sunday, Sept.30, 2-3 p.m. on Highway 3A. For info call Director Marty Makway at 250.364.2304 or 250.362.5767.