(Photo by Morgan Sessions on Unsplash)

Strawberry Tea on Saturday

Grapevine: Events in the Trail area for the week of April 6 to April 11

Community

• Saturday, St. Rita’s Parish, 1-3 p.m. Strawberry Tea & Bake Sale. Doors open 1 p.m., entry by donation includes door prize. All welcome for a fun afternoon. Located 1935 East View Street, Fruitvale.

• Wednesday, Vegan Cooking Classes, 5:45 p.m. start April 11, April 18, and April 25. To reserve a seat, $45, call Val at 250.368.3384.

Music

• Thursday, Trail Legion, 7:30 p.m. Garth Brooks and the Voices of Legends. Tribute artist Steve Hillis is Canada’s Garth Brooks. Show includes a dedicated Garth set and quick changes with Elvis, Neil Diamond, CCR, Johnny Cash, Buddy Holly, Roy Orbison and more. Lots of fun and great memories.

Film

• Saturday, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. showing Us and Them. Admission, non-perishable food item or donation toward local food bank. Film highlights the struggle of homelessness, sponsored by East End Services.

• Sunday, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema showing Never Steady, Never Still. A mother struggles to take control of her life in the face of advanced Parkinson’s disease, while her son battles his sexual and emotional identity amongst the violence of Alberta’s oil field work camps.

Upcoming

• April 12, Trail Salvation Army Church, 10 a.m. The Area Right to Life Society AGM will be held. All welcome to attend. Located at 2030 Second Ave.

• April 14, Trail Legion, 1-3 p.m. Ladies Auxiliary Branch 11 hosting Spring Tea. Door prizes, bake table. Admission $3.50.

• April 15, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema showing The Death of Stalin. Blackest of comedies, which follows the scramble for power after Stalin’s death in early 1953 Moscow.

• April 21, KP Hall Trail, 6-8 p.m. Mystic Dreams Belly Dance is having a show. Local dancers, performing various belly dance genres, will be joined by guest dancers from Kelowna, Slocan, Nelson and Cranbrook. Light refreshments included. For info, contact Lisa Keech lkeech@shaw.ca or 250.521.0120.

Previous story
Canadian Hall of Fame trio ready to rock the Silver City

Just Posted

Bigger brighter gym for Beaver Valley seniors

After an $80,000 renovation, the Beaver Valley Seniors Gym re-opened on Tuesday

Smokies success helps re-ignite community passion

The Trail Smoke Eaters have had a fantastic playoff run …

B.C. snowfall hits municipal pocketbooks

By March, the Lower Columbia had the deepest snowpack in the province

Strawberry Tea on Saturday

Grapevine: Events in the Trail area for the week of April 6 to April 11

Armed robbery, stolen guns, stolen cars in Fruitvale crime spree

Events began to unfold just after midnight on Tuesday, all four suspects are in custody

Final leg of national missing women inquiry begins in B.C.

More than 100 people set to speak over five days at Richmond hotel

Memories of trauma, assault and resilience shared at MMIWG inquiry in B.C.

National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls kicks off in Richmond

Alberta set to introduce bill for no-go zones around abortion clinics

government intends to introduce a bill that would protect women from harassment

Complaints dismissed against judge who said ‘Clearly, a drunk can consent’

Nova Scotia judge has complaints against him dismissed following a 2017 court case

Senior couple from the Okanagan scammed out of $30,000

A senior couple in Penticton seeks to warn others in the area after getting scammed out of $30,000

One child from Alberta First Nation dead, others in hospital: RCMP

A police spokesperson said investigators on scene weren’t sure what they’re dealing with

B.C. woman sexually assaulted after taking out trash

Police seek missing materials and tips after suspect grabbed her while she was taking out the trash

Nurse practitioners in B.C. can now prescribe opioid substitutes

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions announced changes at UVic’s School of Nursing

Brutal winter spurs province to boost highway safety measures

The B.C. government states ensuring peoples’ safety is the top priority.

Most Read

  • Strawberry Tea on Saturday

    Grapevine: Events in the Trail area for the week of April 6 to April 11