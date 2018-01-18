“Enfolded” is a piece by West Kelowna artist Erica Hawkes in the Breastfeeding Art Expo, a vast collective, currently showing at the VISAC Gallery in downtown Trail.

Theatre, film and music this weekend in Trail

Three days of theatre begins Friday; Lady Bird showing at The Royal Theatre on Sunday

Community

• Friday, Muriel Griffiths Room, 7:30 p.m. E2 presents Jupiter Rebellion. Show provides all the excitement of a big budget science fiction action movie performed live by one man armed with little else than his body, his voice, and a lot of energy.

• Saturday, Muriel Griffiths Room, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Storytelling workshop with Jeff Leard. Deals stage action and creating interesting characters.

• Sunday, Bailey Theatre, 2-3 p.m. Teck Family Series presents Rumpelstiltskin. Storyteller Jeff Leard sparkles in this very active, new telling of the Grimm’s tale.

• Wednesday (Jan. 24), Trail Aquatic Centre, 1-2:30 p.m. Cosco Seniors Health and Wellness Workshop will talk about diabetes. Free health promotion, will include practical and usable information with facilitator Theresa Buchner. To pre-register and for more info, contact parks and recreation at 250.364.0858 or 250.364.0888.

Music

• Sunday, Rossland Legion, 7 p.m. Joe Hill Coffee House returns. Talented performers include: Peter Pii, country and bluegrass; Kootenay Dance Works; Alan Suttie; Shelley Akerman and friends; Jeff of the famous White Crows; Alan Kirk, originals and classics. Admission $3. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Joe Hill is always looking for new performers, all welcome, no auditions. For more info contact Les Carter at les@rosslandrange.org, 250.362.5677.

Gallery

• VISAC Gallery showing Breastfeeding Art Expo. A celebration of community, art and breastfeeding. Free, all ages welcome. Show runs until March 2, only local stop on B.C. tour.

Film

• Sunday, Royal Theatre, 9:55 a.m. Bolshoi Ballet presents Romeo & Juliet. Romeo and Juliet fall madly in love while their respective families, the Montagues and the Capulets, are caught in a bitter rivalry ending in heart-wrenching tragedy.

• Sunday, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema showing Lady Bird. An artistically-inclined seventeen year-old (played by Saoirse Ronan) comes of age in California in the early 2000s.

Upcoming

• Jan. 25, Royal Theatre, 7 p.m. National Theatre Live presents Follies. Thirty years after their final performance, the Follies girls gather to have a few drinks, sing a few songs and lie about themselves.

• Jan. 27, Royal Theatre 9:55 a.m. Met Opera Live presents Tosca. New production offers a splendid backdrop for extraordinary singing. Kristine Opolais stars as the title prima donna alongside Vittorio Grigolo and Bryn Terfel. Emmanuel Villaume conducts.

• Jan. 27, Rossland Miners Hall, 1-5 p.m. for Rossland Mountain Market. Forty vendors, local volunteers whose mission is to celebrate fresh, quality, local food and handmade goods.

• Jan. 30, Trail Memorial Centre Gym, 2:30-5 p.m. Afterschool Action Camp for ages 6 to 12. Camp will be filled with games, sports, craft projects, and active play. Each week will have a different theme to choose from, kids can join for one, two or three days any week. Runs Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, until April 12. Cost is $22 per week, or $9 per day. To register call Trail Parks and Recreation at 250.364.0888.

• Jan. 31, Bailey Theatre, 8 p.m. The Snowed in Comedy Tour. Four international comedians come together to create one amazing show. Featuring Dan Quinn, Craig Campbell, Paul Myrehaug and Pete Zedlacher.

• Feb. 3, Trail United Church, 6 p.m. Guatemalan Annual Beans and Rice Dinner. Support Selkirk College Nursing students’ travel to Guatemala to learn about grassroots community health projects. Tickets $15, at the door. For info, contact T. Dixon at 250.231.4780.

Previous story
Comedian Aziz Ansari responds to allegations

Just Posted

City tackles landscaping and security at the Trail airport

Trail council gave a pre-budget approval of $265,000 for springtime work at YZZ

UPDATED: Body discovered in burnt out car near Trail

Police report a body was found in the burnt out trunk of a 1999 Honda Civic

City of Trail cancels Friday markets

Three special Wednesday evening editions are planned for June, July and August

Hot feast on a cool Trail day

The Food Service Worker Program works out of the Trail Seniors Centre kitchen

Power lunch

Trail Martial Arts instructors teach fitness kickboxing Monday through Friday

Solitary-confinement veto a chance to address mental health: advocate

B.C. Supreme Court made the landmark ruling Wednesday

VISAC; Educating and empowering through art

Trail is the only local stop on the Breastfeeding Art Expo’s six-city tour of Interior B.C.

Winter storm coming to B.C. this weekend

The bets are on as to how much snow the province will actually get in the coming days

B.C. civil rights group files complaint about RCMP arrest of man who later died

Dale Culver, a 35-year-old Indigenous man was arrested in Prince George last July

Lawyer says former B.C. government aide ‘barely guilty’ in ethnic vote scandal

Brian Bonney pleaded guilty to a breach of trust charge

Quite a few tears as homemade quilts distributed to residents of Ashcroft Reserve, Boston Flats affected by last summer’s fire

Quilters in B.C. and Alberta worked through the summer and fall to create more than 100 quilts.

Island Health: No need for alarm in wake of Victoria needle-prick incidents

Three incidents in a week prompts meeting between health authority, city service providers

B.C. coast loggers celebrate history, hope for improvement

Truck Loggers Association awaits B.C. NDP government’s new direction

Historic Sandon building gutted in fire

Wilson cabin a century-old landmark in community

Most Read

  • Theatre, film and music this weekend in Trail

    Three days of theatre begins Friday; Lady Bird showing at The Royal Theatre on Sunday