Theatre, film and music this weekend in Trail

Three days of theatre begins Friday; Lady Bird showing at The Royal Theatre on Sunday

“Enfolded” is a piece by West Kelowna artist Erica Hawkes in the Breastfeeding Art Expo, a vast collective, currently showing at the VISAC Gallery in downtown Trail.

Community

• Friday, Muriel Griffiths Room, 7:30 p.m. E2 presents Jupiter Rebellion. Show provides all the excitement of a big budget science fiction action movie performed live by one man armed with little else than his body, his voice, and a lot of energy.

• Saturday, Muriel Griffiths Room, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Storytelling workshop with Jeff Leard. Deals stage action and creating interesting characters.

• Sunday, Bailey Theatre, 2-3 p.m. Teck Family Series presents Rumpelstiltskin. Storyteller Jeff Leard sparkles in this very active, new telling of the Grimm’s tale.

• Wednesday (Jan. 24), Trail Aquatic Centre, 1-2:30 p.m. Cosco Seniors Health and Wellness Workshop will talk about diabetes. Free health promotion, will include practical and usable information with facilitator Theresa Buchner. To pre-register and for more info, contact parks and recreation at 250.364.0858 or 250.364.0888.

Music

• Sunday, Rossland Legion, 7 p.m. Joe Hill Coffee House returns. Talented performers include: Peter Pii, country and bluegrass; Kootenay Dance Works; Alan Suttie; Shelley Akerman and friends; Jeff of the famous White Crows; Alan Kirk, originals and classics. Admission $3. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Joe Hill is always looking for new performers, all welcome, no auditions. For more info contact Les Carter at les@rosslandrange.org, 250.362.5677.

Gallery

• VISAC Gallery showing Breastfeeding Art Expo. A celebration of community, art and breastfeeding. Free, all ages welcome. Show runs until March 2, only local stop on B.C. tour.

Film

• Sunday, Royal Theatre, 9:55 a.m. Bolshoi Ballet presents Romeo & Juliet. Romeo and Juliet fall madly in love while their respective families, the Montagues and the Capulets, are caught in a bitter rivalry ending in heart-wrenching tragedy.

• Sunday, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema showing Lady Bird. An artistically-inclined seventeen year-old (played by Saoirse Ronan) comes of age in California in the early 2000s.

Upcoming

• Jan. 25, Royal Theatre, 7 p.m. National Theatre Live presents Follies. Thirty years after their final performance, the Follies girls gather to have a few drinks, sing a few songs and lie about themselves.

• Jan. 27, Royal Theatre 9:55 a.m. Met Opera Live presents Tosca. New production offers a splendid backdrop for extraordinary singing. Kristine Opolais stars as the title prima donna alongside Vittorio Grigolo and Bryn Terfel. Emmanuel Villaume conducts.

• Jan. 27, Rossland Miners Hall, 1-5 p.m. for Rossland Mountain Market. Forty vendors, local volunteers whose mission is to celebrate fresh, quality, local food and handmade goods.

• Jan. 30, Trail Memorial Centre Gym, 2:30-5 p.m. Afterschool Action Camp for ages 6 to 12. Camp will be filled with games, sports, craft projects, and active play. Each week will have a different theme to choose from, kids can join for one, two or three days any week. Runs Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, until April 12. Cost is $22 per week, or $9 per day. To register call Trail Parks and Recreation at 250.364.0888.

• Jan. 31, Bailey Theatre, 8 p.m. The Snowed in Comedy Tour. Four international comedians come together to create one amazing show. Featuring Dan Quinn, Craig Campbell, Paul Myrehaug and Pete Zedlacher.