Theatre, market and tea this weekend in Trail area

Plenty of things to do in Trail and Greater Area this weekend

Community

• Friday, Rossland Miners Hall, 7 p.m. RLOP presents Finding a Wife for Gino; a two-act Italian musical comedy for adults. Tickets $35, available at Trail’s Pet Supplies in Rossland, Bay Avenue Music in Trail or online at rlop.ca/tickets. Doors open at 6 p.m. antipasti (appetizers) and torta e dolci (Italian desserts) included. No host bar. Runs again Saturday.

• Saturday, JL Crowe Secondary School, 10 a.m. til 4 p.m., the Kinsmen Club of Trail presents the JL Crowe Band Expo and Vendors Market. For info call Mae Kruger 250.488.5485 or email maekay@telus.net.

• Saturday, St. Rita’s Parish, 1-2:30 p.m., Christmas Tea & Bake Sale. Door prize, admission $4 each. 1935 East View Street, Fruitvale. Bring you friends and neighbours.

• Saturday, Trail Memorial Centre gym, 2-4 p.m. Ladies Closet Cleanout. Giant garage sale for new and gently used ladies items.

• Saturday, Trail United Church. 5-7 p.m. for Yummie Harvest Dinner. Adults $15, children 6-12 $10, under-6 free.

Film

• Sunday, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema presents Menashe. Within Brooklyn’s ultra-orthodox Jewish community, a widower battles for custody of his son.

Upcoming

• Nov. 10, Fruitvale Memorial Hall, 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Fruitvale Christmas Craft Fair. Kootenay crafters, Friends of the Beaver Valley Library fundraiser. Admission $2, includes refreshments. Runs again Nov. 11 noon until 5 p.m.

• Nov. 10, VISAC Gallery, 5:30- 8 p.m. for Art Surviving; Fundraiser art show for Syrian refugee artists. Father and son Syrian artists Saad Zwayne and Amr Zwayne, all proceeds from sold work will go straight to the artists to help them in their final steps as they wait for refugee status approval to join family in Trail.

• Nov. 13, Bailey Theatre, November 13 8:00- 10:00 p.m. for The Debaters LIVE! On Tour. Featuring host Steve Patterson and comic all-stars Graham Clark and Jon Steinberg. Stand-up comedy and hilarious debates for live audiences only.

• Nov. 18, Trail Presbyterian Church, 1:30-3:30 p.m. for Yuletide Tea. Bake sale, crafts, door prizes, everyone welcome $3 per person.

• Dec. 1, Waneta Plaza Centre Court, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Light Up the Hospitals Pledge Day hosted by the KBRH Health Foundation. Live entertainment, Santa and more. Support your local hospital foundations by visiting Waneta Plaza or calling 1.888.364.3424.

• Dec. 10, Trail United Church, Knox Hall 1 p.m. Greater Trail Hospice hosts “Hope for the Holidays”- a time of sharing and understanding for all bereaved members of the community. Sponsored by Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Services.

Just Posted

Leaving October

Trees throughout Trail are dropping their leaves including those along Kootenay Avenue

Columbia River levels low in Trail

“This is related to the extremely dry summer we experienced,” says BC Hydro’s Jennifer Walker-Larsen

Farmer’s Market donate to Trail Food Bank

incrEDIBLE Farmer’s Market raised $1225 for the Trail United Church food bank

Greater Trail gas prices going up

The average price across B.C. on Wednesday according to GasBuddy.com was $1.31.8.

VIDEO: Starbucks releases new holiday cups

After last winter’s plain cups proved controversial, the coffee giant is going DIY

Remains at Silver Creek farm those of missing Vernon teen

RCMP confirm human remains found near Salmon Arm are those of missing 18-year-old Traci Genereaux

B.C. man says his life was ruined by predatory lending

Unemployed senior on disability says he was convinced to buy mutual funds with home equity loan

B.C. boy looks to add new word to Webster’s dictionary

Levidrome: a word that means something else when spelled backwards, Vancouver Island boy says

Hacker threatens to release UFV student information if not paid ransom

Threats to release students’ personal information

The Bailey’s success reflects Trail’s changing tone

Bertrand: The Bailey is becoming a go-to venue for music lovers across the West Kootenay.

Lost kitty reunited with family

Microchip helps Nakusp animal care agency find owner

B.C. ballet staffer fired in wake of sexual allegations

Bruce Monk was previously let go and rehired by Victoria company

Kelowna man convicted of fraud for scamming former Google executive

“If it sounds too good to be true, it usually is.”

