Theatre, market and tea this weekend in Trail area

Grapevine: Local events from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6 include community theatre, JL Crowe market and St. Rita’s Parish Christmas tea.

• Friday, Rossland Miners Hall, 7 p.m. RLOP presents Finding a Wife for Gino; a two-act Italian musical comedy for adults. Tickets $35, available at Trail’s Pet Supplies in Rossland, Bay Avenue Music in Trail or online at rlop.ca/tickets. Doors open at 6 p.m. antipasti (appetizers) and torta e dolci (Italian desserts) included. No host bar. Runs again Saturday.

• Saturday, JL Crowe Secondary School, 10 a.m. til 4 p.m., the Kinsmen Club of Trail presents the JL Crowe Band Expo and Vendors Market. For info call Mae Kruger 250.488.5485 or email maekay@telus.net.

• Saturday, St. Rita’s Parish, 1-2:30 p.m., Christmas Tea & Bake Sale. Door prize, admission $4 each. 1935 East View Street, Fruitvale. Bring you friends and neighbours.

• Saturday, Trail Memorial Centre gym, 2-4 p.m. Ladies Closet Cleanout. Giant garage sale for new and gently used ladies items.

• Saturday, Trail United Church. 5-7 p.m. for Yummie Harvest Dinner. Adults $15, children 6-12 $10, under-6 free.

Film

• Sunday, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema presents Menashe. Within Brooklyn’s ultra-orthodox Jewish community, a widower battles for custody of his son.

Upcoming

• Nov. 10, Fruitvale Memorial Hall, 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Fruitvale Christmas Craft Fair. Kootenay crafters, Friends of the Beaver Valley Library fundraiser. Admission $2, includes refreshments. Runs again Nov. 11 noon until 5 p.m.

• Nov. 10, VISAC Gallery, 5:30- 8 p.m. for Art Surviving; Fundraiser art show for Syrian refugee artists. Father and son Syrian artists Saad Zwayne and Amr Zwayne, all proceeds from sold work will go straight to the artists to help them in their final steps as they wait for refugee status approval to join family in Trail.

• Nov. 13, Bailey Theatre, November 13 8:00- 10:00 p.m. for The Debaters LIVE! On Tour. Featuring host Steve Patterson and comic all-stars Graham Clark and Jon Steinberg. Stand-up comedy and hilarious debates for live audiences only.

• Nov. 18, Trail Presbyterian Church, 1:30-3:30 p.m. for Yuletide Tea. Bake sale, crafts, door prizes, everyone welcome $3 per person.

• Dec. 1, Waneta Plaza Centre Court, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Light Up the Hospitals Pledge Day hosted by the KBRH Health Foundation. Live entertainment, Santa and more. Support your local hospital foundations by visiting Waneta Plaza or calling 1.888.364.3424.