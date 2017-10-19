Theatre, music and tea this week in Trail

Grapevine: Events in the Trail area for the week of Oct. 19 to Oct. 26

Grapevine: Events in the Trail area for the week of Oct. 19 to Oct. 26 include National Theatre Live on Thursday, plenty of music at the Bailey, and a Saturday tea in East Trail.

Community

• Saturday, 1-3 p.m., St. Michael’s School for Holy Trinity Parish Tea and Bazaar. Light refreshments. Browse the bake, plant and sewing tables, and try your luck at the ever popular Mystery Table. Everyone welcome.

Music

• Thursday, Bailey Theatre, 7:30-10 p.m. Downchild Blues Band. A blues force for 44 years, roots run deep with saxophone-driven jump blues led by Donnie Walsh.

• Friday, Bailey Theatre, 7-10 p.m. E2 presents Six guitars with Chase Padgett. Opening act, Dawson Rutledge. A pitch perfect blend of music, comedy and characters.

• Saturday, Bailey Theatre, 7:30-9:30 p.m. presents John McDermott: Raised on Songs and Stories. International recording star, beautiful voice and sensitive renditions.

• Sunday, Rossland Legion, 6:30 p.m. for Joe Hill Coffee House. Lineup includes: HY2, a duo singing everything from the Everly Brothers to Adele; Lawrence Shumey, classics; Ray Tenisci, spoons; Kootenay Jack, rockabilly; Marnie Jacobsen, stories; Paul Bowles, poetry, percussion; Peter Pii, bluegrass. Coffee, tea and goodies (no bar) Admission, $3. Show starts at 7 p.m. For info call Les Carter 250.362.5677 or email retrac01@telus.net.

Film

• Thursday, Royal Theatre 7 p.m., National Theatre Live production of Peter Pan. JM Barrie’s much-loved tale takes flight for this kid-friendly event. Enjoy Neverland for the price of a child, all seats $12, available night-of.

• Sunday, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema presents Their Finest. Newly appointed as a script writer for propaganda films, a former secretary joins the cast and crew of a major production.

Upcoming

• Oct. 28, Trail United Church, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday Morning Quilters having their 15th Annual Coffee Party, Quilt Show and Sale. Admission by donation, proceeds go to local charities. Also a Bake Sale by Trail United Church women. For info, contact Sheila 250.368.8697.

• Oct. 28, 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Trail Esplanade for Spooktacular Market and Halloween Fun.

• Oct. 29, 2 p.m. Royal Theatre presents the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. Runs again Nov. 2, 7 p.m.

• Nov. 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. JL Crowe Secondary School, the Kinsmen Club of Trail presents the JL Crowe Band Expo and Vendors Market. For info call Mae Kruger 250.488.5485 or email maekay@telus.net.

• Nov. 4, St. Rita’s Parish, 1-2:30 p.m., Christmas Tea & Bake Sale. Door prize, admission $4 each. 1935 East View Street, Fruitvale. Bring you friends and neighbours.