Things to do in Trail this weekend

Grapevine: Events in Trail area for the week of Sept. 13 to Sept. 19

The 38th annual Terry Fox run in Trail goes Sunday at Gyro Park. (Sheri Regnier photo)

Community

• Thursday, Riverfront Centre, 6 p.m. Free guided tour of Trail’s rock walls, rated moderate. Gather outside the centre, walk will take about one hour.

• Saturday, Alley Bash 2.0, celebrating 20 years of Sanctuary and the Generation to Generation Society. Live entertainment, food and more. Visit sanctuarytrail.org for info and tickets.

• Sunday, Gyro Park, 8 a.m. registration for 38th Annual Terry Fox Run. Run, walk or cycle 5 km or 10 km. Kiwanis pancake and sausage breakfast for minimum $5 donation, all proceeds to Trail Terry Fox Run. Mass start at 10 a.m.

• Monday, Tickets on sale for the KBRH Health Foundation Snowflake Gala. Event will go in the Trail Memorial Centre gym on Nov. 17. Event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a reception and silent auction bidding. Dinner and dance to follow. Dress is formal and semi-formal. Contact the foundation office for tickets and info at 250.364.3424 or visit the foundation website at www.kbrhhealthfoundation.ca. Proceeds support the Emergency Department Campaign.

Music

• Sunday, Rossland Legion, 7 p.m. Joe Hill Coffee House returns. All-volunteer community venue for performers young and old. Performers include: Wayne Saluti; Les Carter; Julia Halbert; Vic Buehler; and Marti Daniel. Admission $3, doors open 6:30 p.m. Joe Hill Coffee House is always looking for new performers – young and old, beginners or polished. All welcome, no auditions. For more info contact Les Carter at les@rosslandrange.org, 250.362.5677.

Gallery

• Friday, VISAC Gallery, 6-8:30 p.m. Opening reception for “Step into my Stories” by Nelson artist Kelly Shpeley. Gallery hours for September are Tuesday to Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Upcoming

• Sept. 22, Piazza Colombo Park, 8 a.m. Storm the Stairs check-in. Fourth annual fundraising run/walk for the United Way Trail and District. Run starts at 9 a.m.

• Sept. 22, Cedar Avenue, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. for Trail’s incrEDIBLE Farmers Market. Kids Vendor Day charity fundraiser adds to Saturday morning experience of farm fresh produce, fruits vegetables, home baking, handcrafted items, entertainment and more.

• Sept. 23, Gyro Park, registration 9 a.m. for 11th Annual Kidney Walk in Trail. Short walk begins at 10 a.m. After the walk, Endless Adventures will host two paddles from Gyro Park to Rock Island. A minimum donation of $15 per paddler with all funds being donated to Kidney Walk, Trail. Registration is limited to 8 to 10 people per paddle. Gwen Chernenkoff at Contact number for registration and payment details is 250.304.7380 or TrailWalk@kidney.bc.ca for registration and payment details.

• Sept. 29, Victoria Street, 1-2 p.m. Life Chain. Peaceful witness for the protection of preborn children. This is Rossland-Trail Right to Life Society’s 28th year of participation for the Trail group. Life Chain will also take place in Castlegar on Sunday, Sept.30, 2-3 p.m. on Highway 3A. For info call Director Marty Makway at 250.364.2304 or 250.362.5767.

• Oct. 30, Bailey Theatre, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Kootenay Fiddlers present Calvin Vollrath, Canada’s fiddling sensation, with special guests Jeremy Rusu and Rhea Labrie. An evening of old-time fiddling entertainment. All seats reserved. Tickets $25.