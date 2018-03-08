Grapevine: Events in the Trail area for the week of March 8 to March 14

Things to do in Trail this weekend

Saturday in the Silver City; Soup, Silk & Steel and Symphonic

Community

• Thursday, Fruitvale Memorial Hall, 7 p.m. Fruitvale Community Chest Annual General Meeting. Bylaws originally written in 1946 and last amended in 1982, some revisions will be presented to reflect current requirements. Anyone who donated to the Fruitvale Community Chest is a member. Anyone wanting to become a member can donate at the meeting.

• Saturday, Salvation Army Church, 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Borscht (or chicken soup) and Dessert Luncheon and Bake Sale. Tickets $8, located 2030 Second Ave. East Trail.

Gallery

• Saturday, VISAC Gallery, 5:30-8 p.m. Opening reception for Silk & Steel. Featuring works by fibre artist Karen Thatcher and sculpture artist Andrew Raney. Everyone welcome.

Music

• Saturday, Bailey Theatre, 8 p.m. Symphonic Rock Evolution. Live show that has been compared to concerts by Elton John, Eric Clapton and Moody Blues.

• Tuesday (March 12), Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Performing Arts Trail presents Joe Trio. Not your average piano trio, repertoire of the classics to new works by contemporary composers, with arrangements of popular, jazz and rock tunes.

Film

• Sunday, Royal Theatre 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema presents Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool. Hollywood actress Gloria Grahame (Annette Bening) finds romance and happiness with a younger man (Jamie Bell), but her life changes forever when she is diagnosed with breast cancer.

Upcoming

• March 15, Jazz at the Griff, 7:30 p.m. presents Laura Landsberg. Versatile doesn’t begin to describe this singer, given the range of her voice and breadth of material she interprets in a jazz style.

• March 15, Trail Aquatic Centre, noon-8 p.m. Greater Trail Hospice Swimathon. Swim or pledge a swimmer. Fundraiser for hospice and support quality of living while in the process of dying, and healthy transition through grief. For more info contact the hospice office at 250.364.6204.

• March 17, Trail United Church, 10 a.m. until noon for St Patrick’s Day Coffee Party. Baking and toonie tables.

• March 17, Rossland Sacred Heart, 1-3 p.m. CWL hosting its annual St. Patrick’s Day Tea and bake sale in the Sacred Heart gathering space. Admission $4.00. Everyone welcome.

• March 31, JJ’s Fashions, 10-1, Pop Up Easter Sweets Event and Gift Basket draw.

Previous story
‘Shape of Water’ Oscars wins called a ‘watershed moment’ for Canadian film

Just Posted

Last call for Trail ‘Picasso’

The 1974-replica of a Picasso sculpture has always been a divisive piece in Trail

Recreation talk surfaces in Rossland

Partial collapse of city hall’s roof has put a damper on things, including the topic of recreation

Things to do in Trail this weekend

Saturday in the Silver City; Soup, Silk & Steel and Symphonic

Creating with clay

The Trail Potters Club studio is located in the Trail campus of Selkirk College

RCMP investigate stabbing incident

Injuries were non-life threatening, RCMP report

PyeongChang 2018, through the eyes of a Korean Canadian

Black Press’ Arnold Lim shares his experiences at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games

Coyotes score with a minute left to slide past Canucks

Derek Stepan nets game-winner to lift Arizona over Vancouver

First Nation land transferred as part of resort deal near Kamloops

Crown land is being transferred as part of a deal related to the Valemount Glacier Resort

Kelowna actress sues producers over facial injury

Actress Taylor Hickson claims her face was badly cut while filming a horror movie in Winnipeg

Carole James hints at changes to B.C. empty home tax

Out-of-province vacation homeowners aren’t speculators, some B.C. residents are

B.C. women are financially stretched, alarmingly stressed: survey

Governments, employers and financial institutions urged to resolve the financial health gender gap

Canadian sailor testifies superior sexually assaulted him

A sailor from Halifax told a military court he was raped while aboard a navy destroyer

Rejected rainbow crosswalk sparks community support in Merritt

Merritt comes together following the rejection of a proposed rainbow crosswalk near a school

VIDEOS: Companion kittens needed for terminally ill grandpa cat

A Lower Mainland feline rescue group wants to immerse Mason in kitten love during his last weeks.

Most Read

  • Things to do in Trail this weekend

    Saturday in the Silver City; Soup, Silk & Steel and Symphonic