Things to do in Trail this weekend

Saturday in the Silver City; Soup, Silk & Steel and Symphonic

Grapevine: Events in the Trail area for the week of March 8 to March 14

Community

• Thursday, Fruitvale Memorial Hall, 7 p.m. Fruitvale Community Chest Annual General Meeting. Bylaws originally written in 1946 and last amended in 1982, some revisions will be presented to reflect current requirements. Anyone who donated to the Fruitvale Community Chest is a member. Anyone wanting to become a member can donate at the meeting.

• Saturday, Salvation Army Church, 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Borscht (or chicken soup) and Dessert Luncheon and Bake Sale. Tickets $8, located 2030 Second Ave. East Trail.

Gallery

• Saturday, VISAC Gallery, 5:30-8 p.m. Opening reception for Silk & Steel. Featuring works by fibre artist Karen Thatcher and sculpture artist Andrew Raney. Everyone welcome.

Music

• Saturday, Bailey Theatre, 8 p.m. Symphonic Rock Evolution. Live show that has been compared to concerts by Elton John, Eric Clapton and Moody Blues.

• Tuesday (March 12), Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Performing Arts Trail presents Joe Trio. Not your average piano trio, repertoire of the classics to new works by contemporary composers, with arrangements of popular, jazz and rock tunes .

Film

• Sunday, Royal Theatre 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema presents Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool. Hollywood actress Gloria Grahame (Annette Bening) finds romance and happiness with a younger man (Jamie Bell), but her life changes forever when she is diagnosed with breast cancer.

Upcoming

• March 15, Jazz at the Griff, 7:30 p.m. presents Laura Landsberg. Versatile doesn’t begin to describe this singer, given the range of her voice and breadth of material she interprets in a jazz style.

• March 15, Trail Aquatic Centre, noon-8 p.m. Greater Trail Hospice Swimathon. Swim or pledge a swimmer. Fundraiser for hospice and support quality of living while in the process of dying, and healthy transition through grief. For more info contact the hospice office at 250.364.6204.

• March 17, Trail United Church, 10 a.m. until noon for St Patrick’s Day Coffee Party. Baking and toonie tables.

• March 17, Rossland Sacred Heart, 1-3 p.m. CWL hosting its annual St. Patrick’s Day Tea and bake sale in the Sacred Heart gathering space. Admission $4.00. Everyone welcome.