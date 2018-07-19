Tonight, first outdoor market at Music in the Park

Grapevine: List of Trail area events for the week of July 19 to July 25

The market will be followed by a weekend of provincial ball games and Beauty and the Beast. (Image submitted)

Community

• Saturday, Andy Bilesky Park, 12:30 p.m. Opening ceremony for Little League Provincials. Games continue throughout the week. See today’s edition for schedule. For schedule visit the Trail Times here: Little League Schedule.

Music

• Thursday, Gyro Park, 5-9 p.m. Night Market at Music in the Park. Celtic rockers, the Derina Harvey Band, bring their East Coast Kitchen Party and opening act Brett Wildman and Friends with “raw folk” stylings. Market features seasonal produce and artisanal fare as well as local artists, designers, craft-makers and a beer garden. Music starts at 7 p.m. admission by donation, remember to bring a lawn chair or blanket.

• Saturday, Bailey Theatre, 7 p.m. Triple Threat Experience presents Beauty and the Beast. Local youth ages 8 to 18 years singing, acting and dancing in full-scale musical.

Upcoming

• July 26, Music in the Park, 7 p.m. presents Mountain Station, bluegrass roots, folk, country and fiddle tunes.

• Aug. 8, Trail Esplanade, 4-8 p.m. for Trail outdoor market. Live music by That Girl & Earl alongside a great selection of vendors, food, a family fun zone.

• Sept. 15, Alley Bash 2.0, celebrating 20 years of Sanctuary and the Generation to Generation Society. Live entertainment, food and more. Visit sanctuarytrail.org for info and tickets.

• Sept. 22, Piazza Colombo Park, 8 a.m. Storm the Stairs check-in. Fourth annual fundraising run/walk for the United Way Trail and District. Run starts at 9 a.m.