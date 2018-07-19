Tonight, first outdoor market at Music in the Park

The market will be followed by a weekend of provincial ball games and Beauty and the Beast. (Image submitted)

• Saturday, Andy Bilesky Park, 12:30 p.m. Opening ceremony for Little League Provincials. Games continue throughout the week. See today’s edition for schedule. For schedule visit the Trail Times here: Little League Schedule.

Music

• Thursday, Gyro Park, 5-9 p.m. Night Market at Music in the Park. Celtic rockers, the Derina Harvey Band, bring their East Coast Kitchen Party and opening act Brett Wildman and Friends with “raw folk” stylings. Market features seasonal produce and artisanal fare as well as local artists, designers, craft-makers and a beer garden. Music starts at 7 p.m. admission by donation, remember to bring a lawn chair or blanket.

• Saturday, Bailey Theatre, 7 p.m. Triple Threat Experience presents Beauty and the Beast. Local youth ages 8 to 18 years singing, acting and dancing in full-scale musical.

Upcoming

• July 26, Music in the Park, 7 p.m. presents Mountain Station, bluegrass roots, folk, country and fiddle tunes.

• Aug. 8, Trail Esplanade, 4-8 p.m. for Trail outdoor market. Live music by That Girl & Earl alongside a great selection of vendors, food, a family fun zone.

• Sept. 15, Alley Bash 2.0, celebrating 20 years of Sanctuary and the Generation to Generation Society. Live entertainment, food and more. Visit sanctuarytrail.org for info and tickets.

• Sept. 22, Piazza Colombo Park, 8 a.m. Storm the Stairs check-in. Fourth annual fundraising run/walk for the United Way Trail and District. Run starts at 9 a.m.

Music and science mix at the Trail Riverfront Centre

Spruce up Castegar, we’re being judged!

Communities in Bloom officials review everything from littering to city’s environmental policies

Blooming judges arrive in Trail next week

Coun. Carol Dobie asks homeowners and tenants to spiff up their boulevards before judges arrive

Music and science mix at the Trail Riverfront Centre

Musical Scientist Andrew Kim was the first children’s performer to visit the Trail Riverfront Centre

Kootenay heat wave sparks record-breaking energy use

Energy-use is nearing FortisBC’s highest peak load on record of 746 MW from December 2008

Columbia River fishing is on fire

The West Kootenay Fishing Report is provided by Kerry Reed of Reel… Continue reading

VIDEO: Trudeau shuffles familiar faces, adds new ones to expanded cabinet

Justin Trudeau shuffles his front bench Wednesday to install the roster of ministers that will be entrusted with leading the Liberal team into next year’s election.

B.C. hockey coach, nurse was killed in case of mistaken identity, police say

In Surrey, Paul Bennett’s wife makes a tearful plea for help in finding her husband’s killer

Lower Mainland blueberry farms expect solid season

Blueberry Council of B.C. says season will be better than last year

B.C. to add hundreds of taxis, delays Uber, Lyft-style service again

Ride hailing companies have to wait until fall of 2019 to apply for licences

BC Games ready to begin on Vancouver Island

More than 2,000 athletes will compete in 18 sports from Friday to Sunday

Plenty of heroes in Thai cave rescue, says B.C. diver

Erik Brown reflects on team effort that brought 12 boys and their coach to safety

Funding available to replace infected B.C. hazelnut trees

B.C. Hazelnut Growers to recieve $300,000 over three years to battle eastern filbert blight

Semi truck rolls near tunnel, driver in serious condition

A B-train semi truck loaded with calcium chloride went off Highway 3 west of Fernie last night

Woman charged after eight dogs seized from hotel room

Sixteen dogs recently seized from Adams and her daughter in Quesnel

