Trail arts series kicks off 71st season

The first show is Tuesday, and features a Kootenay-based trio of musicians

Seeing live talent on the Trail stage never gets old.

So it’s no coincidence that when Performing Arts Trail opens for an astounding 71st season on Tuesday, it will be the longest running performance arts series in B.C.

“This is the 71st year of the society,” says Danielle Hachey. “(Our) mandate is to make arts and culture accessible to everyone in Greater Trail with phenomenal ticket prices and season series passes.”

Trail Society for the Performing Arts was founded in 1947 by a group of women who were dedicated to bringing arts and culture to the Great Trail region.

Over the next seven months, beginning Oct. 23., the season will offer a variety of shows on Tuesdays, that range from dance and classical music to vocal virtuosi, featuring performers from the Kootenays and beyond.

First up is “A Glezele Vayn Trio and Klezmeridian Ensemble.” Season series pass holders are welcome to “bring a friend for free” to see this Kootenay-based trio of Martine den Bok, Nicola Everton and Sue Gould. The second half of the program is described as the Klezmeridian Ensemble of clarinet, percussion, guitar, accordion and bass, with a lively finale.

Then on Tuesday, Nov. 13, a musical storyteller from Europe named Martin O., will grace the stage of the Bailey Theatre. He is described as a vocal master who takes his audience on a wild ride with a constant stream of surprises, humour, emotion and fantasy.

Sultans of Swing, three-time Juno Award nominees, are slated to take Greater Trail audiences on a musical trip around the world on Dec. 4. The five-member band will showcase fiddle tunes, seasonal favourites and bring guest vocalist Rebecca Campbell to the stage.

There will not be a performance in January. But there will be two shows offered in February, beginning with Paige Culley, a dancer born and raised in Rossland.

On Feb. 5, Culley, now living in Montreal, will perform her self-choreographed dance collaboration called Shapes.

Another dance performance called Prisoner of Tehran, described as a synthesis of dance, theatre and story-telling that deals with social justice, will be on the Bailey stage Feb. 26.

“New Lady on the Prairie” Lizzy Hoyt will deliver a diverse evening of music rooted in Celtic and folk traditions on March 19, and “Ô-Celli,” featuring eight celebrated musicians on strings, will close the season April 2.

All shows begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Bailey Theatre. For details and ticket information visit the Trail and District Arts Council website, trail-arts.com or call the box office at 250.368.9669.