Grapevine is a free service courtesy of the Trail Times and not a guaranteed submission

Trail Harmony Choir on stage Saturday

Events in the Trail area for the week of April 26 to May 3

Community

• Friday, Riverfront Centre, 2 p.m. Trail & District Public Library hosts local writer, speaker, and researcher, Eileen Delehanty Pearkes. She will present “The Many Gifts of the Columbia River” to talk about the treaty and the cultural value of the Columbia, in particular the free-running stretch Trail sits beside.

• Friday, Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Best Songs and Stories of White Buffalo. Relax and enjoy a drink and fabulous desserts. Hear funny, moving and incredible true stories. Listen to local singer-songwriters perform original songs.

Music

• Thursday, Rossland Miners Hall 7:30 p.m. Rossland Council for Arts and Culture present Bohemians in Brooklyn, a live musical caberet. Doors open 7 p.m., tickets at Out of the Cellar or online at rosslandartscouncil.com.

• Saturday, Bailey Theatre, 7 p.m. Trail Harmony Spring Concert. Featuring Trail Harmony Choir, Blossom Valley Singers, Kootenay Women’s Ensemble, Rossland Light Opera Players, and Kootenay DanceWorks. Violinist Frances Nam and soloists Dawson Zanet, Nevaeh and Kennedy DeRosa Whyte. For info call Donna at 250.368.8300.

Film

• Saturday, Royal Theatre, 9:55 a.m. for Cendrillon, the last Met Opera of the season.Pandolfe, a country gentleman, has married Madame de la Haltière, an imperious countess. She and her daughters, Noémie and Dorothée, bully Pandolfe’s daughter from his first marriage, Lucette, known as Cendrillon. Doors open 30 minutes prior to show time.

Upcoming

• May 5, Cedar Avenue, incrEDIBLE Trail Farmers Market, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Mothers Day Appreciation and Plant Sale. Make it, bake it, grow it vendors, and a gift basket draw for Mother’s Day.

• May 5, Trail United Church, noon until 3 p.m. Cancer Survivor Tea. Jenny Murray hosts a tea is to celebrate cancer survivors. Smiles and hugs along with the tea.

• May 8, St. Michael’s School Gym, 7 p.m. Trail-Warfield Citizen of the Year being presented to Margaret Crawford. Public ceremony and social hour.

• May 10, An Evening Passeggiata, 7-9 p.m. Stroll the Columbia River Skywalk and enjoy live music stations along the way.

• May 11, Bailey Theatre, 7 p.m. Miss Trail 2018 Pageant. Opening dance, frugal fashion show, along with presentations of the Candidates’ talents and speeches. At the end of the evening two candidates will be chosen to become Trail’s ambassadors for 2018.

• May 12, Silver City Days, 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. in downtown Trail. Parade, food fair, sidewalk cafe, dance and fireworks.

• May 13, Gyro Park in Trail, 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Silver City Days Fun Run, entertainment, food and more.

• May 26, Fruitvale Memorial Hall, 7:30 p.m. to midnight. May Days Dance featuring Gary Morissette & The Unknown Culprits. A fundraising celebration for Fruitvale Elementary School. Tickets available at village office and at the door.

• June 2, Trail United Church, 1-3 p.m. Neighbourhood Grans to Grans host a Strawberry Tea. Admission by donation.

• June 8, Trail Memorial Centre, 4-8 p.m. 2018 Kootenay Healthy Lifestyles Expo. Exhibitors, renowned speakers and demonstrations. Runs again June 9 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Previous story
B.C. guitarist aims to play for 116 hours, break Guinness record for charity

Just Posted

Silver City soccer starts

Pople Park was flooded with boys and girls when Trail Youth Soccer began on Tuesday

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email editor@trailtimes.ca

Watching weather on the 570 line

For forecasters, it’s a sure sign that hot weather is here

Trail Harmony Choir on stage Saturday

Events in the Trail area for the week of April 26 to May 3

Flying high in Montrose

Clear skies were the perfect back drop for a day out in the Beaver Valley Skatepark

Canadian musician duets with ancestral Indigenous voices on debut album

Toronto’s Jeremy Dutcher has mixed his operatic tenor with his Wolastoq First Nation roots

B.C. hires 20 more conservation officers

The province announces 12 new locations for conservation officer services this year

B.C. pharmacist pleads guilty to animal cruelty charge

Joelle Mbamy was handed $1k fine, on top of $5k fine already imposed, and 10-year animal prohibition

‘N’ driver in McLaren caught going 70 km/hr in playground zone

Vancouver police said the driver was fined $368 and the luxury car impounded for seven days

Dr. LipJob ordered to stop doing botox and other medical procedures

Rajdeep Kaur Khakh ordered to stop unlawful practice of medicine

B.C. to prevent for-profit blood, plasma collection

Voluntary Blood Donations Act would make it illegal to pay for blood, plasma donations

Bill Cosby guilty in sexual assault case

Comedian convicted of drugging and molesting a woman

B.C. legislates recreational marijuana sales

Age limit 19, province retains wholesale cannabis monopoly

COLUMN: Stanley Cup playoff second-round predictions

Sidney Crosby and the Penguins continue their quest for their third straight Stanley Cup

Most Read

  • Trail Harmony Choir on stage Saturday

    Events in the Trail area for the week of April 26 to May 3