Trail Harmony Choir on stage Saturday

Community
• Friday, Riverfront Centre, 2 p.m. Trail & District Public Library hosts local writer, speaker, and researcher, Eileen Delehanty Pearkes. She will present “The Many Gifts of the Columbia River” to talk about the treaty and the cultural value of the Columbia, in particular the free-running stretch Trail sits beside.
• Friday, Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Best Songs and Stories of White Buffalo. Relax and enjoy a drink and fabulous desserts. Hear funny, moving and incredible true stories. Listen to local singer-songwriters perform original songs.
Music
• Thursday, Rossland Miners Hall 7:30 p.m. Rossland Council for Arts and Culture present Bohemians in Brooklyn, a live musical caberet. Doors open 7 p.m.
• Saturday, Bailey Theatre, 7 p.m. Trail Harmony Spring Concert. Featuring Trail Harmony Choir, Blossom Valley Singers, Kootenay Women’s Ensemble, Rossland Light Opera Players, and Kootenay DanceWorks. Violinist Frances Nam and soloists Dawson Zanet, Nevaeh and Kennedy DeRosa Whyte. For info call Donna at 250.368.8300.
Film
• Saturday, Royal Theatre, 9:55 a.m. for Cendrillon, the last Met Opera of the season.Pandolfe, a country gentleman, has married Madame de la Haltière, an imperious countess. Doors open 30 minutes prior to show time.
Upcoming
• May 5, Cedar Avenue, incrEDIBLE Trail Farmers Market, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Mothers Day Appreciation and Plant Sale. Make it, bake it, grow it vendors, and a gift basket draw for Mother’s Day.
• May 5, Trail United Church, noon until 3 p.m. Cancer Survivor Tea. Jenny Murray hosts a tea is to celebrate cancer survivors. Smiles and hugs along with the tea.
• June 2, Trail United Church, 1-3 p.m. Neighbourhood Grans to Grans host a Strawberry Tea. Admission by donation.