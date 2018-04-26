Trail Harmony Choir on stage Saturday

Events in the Trail area for the week of April 26 to May 3

Grapevine is a free service courtesy of the Trail Times and not a guaranteed submission

Community

• Friday, Riverfront Centre, 2 p.m. Trail & District Public Library hosts local writer, speaker, and researcher, Eileen Delehanty Pearkes. She will present “The Many Gifts of the Columbia River” to talk about the treaty and the cultural value of the Columbia, in particular the free-running stretch Trail sits beside.

• Friday, Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Best Songs and Stories of White Buffalo. Relax and enjoy a drink and fabulous desserts. Hear funny, moving and incredible true stories. Listen to local singer-songwriters perform original songs.

Music

• Thursday, Rossland Miners Hall 7:30 p.m. Rossland Council for Arts and Culture present Bohemians in Brooklyn, a live musical caberet. Doors open 7 p.m. , tickets at Out of the Cellar or online at rosslandartscouncil.com.

• Saturday, Bailey Theatre, 7 p.m. Trail Harmony Spring Concert. Featuring Trail Harmony Choir, Blossom Valley Singers, Kootenay Women’s Ensemble, Rossland Light Opera Players, and Kootenay DanceWorks. Violinist Frances Nam and soloists Dawson Zanet, Nevaeh and Kennedy DeRosa Whyte. For info call Donna at 250.368.8300.

Film

• Saturday, Royal Theatre, 9:55 a.m. for Cendrillon, the last Met Opera of the season.Pandolfe, a country gentleman, has married Madame de la Haltière, an imperious countess. She and her daughters, Noémie and Dorothée, bully Pandolfe’s daughter from his first marriage, Lucette, known as Cendrillon. Doors open 30 minutes prior to show time.

Upcoming

• May 5, Cedar Avenue, incrEDIBLE Trail Farmers Market, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Mothers Day Appreciation and Plant Sale. Make it, bake it, grow it vendors, and a gift basket draw for Mother’s Day.

• May 5, Trail United Church, noon until 3 p.m. Cancer Survivor Tea. Jenny Murray hosts a tea is to celebrate cancer survivors. Smiles and hugs along with the tea.

• May 8, St. Michael’s School Gym, 7 p.m. Trail-Warfield Citizen of the Year being presented to Margaret Crawford. Public ceremony and social hour.

• May 10, An Evening Passeggiata, 7-9 p.m. Stroll the Columbia River Skywalk and enjoy live music stations along the way.

• May 11, Bailey Theatre, 7 p.m. Miss Trail 2018 Pageant. Opening dance, frugal fashion show, along with presentations of the Candidates’ talents and speeches. At the end of the evening two candidates will be chosen to become Trail’s ambassadors for 2018.

• May 12, Silver City Days, 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. in downtown Trail. Parade, food fair, sidewalk cafe, dance and fireworks.

• May 13, Gyro Park in Trail, 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Silver City Days Fun Run, entertainment, food and more.

• May 26, Fruitvale Memorial Hall, 7:30 p.m. to midnight. May Days Dance featuring Gary Morissette & The Unknown Culprits. A fundraising celebration for Fruitvale Elementary School. Tickets available at village office and at the door.

• June 2, Trail United Church, 1-3 p.m. Neighbourhood Grans to Grans host a Strawberry Tea. Admission by donation.