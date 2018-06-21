Trail Pipe Band to perform at Music in the Park

City of Trail’s 2018 Civic Reception at the Legion

The Trail Pipe Band will be featured in Thursday’s Music in the Park. Times file photo

Community

• Thursday, Trail Legion, noon to 2 p.m. City of Trail’s 2018 Civic Reception. Honours Trail pioneers, oldtimers, native sons and daughters. To register for the Pioneer List call Sandy Lucchini at Trail City Hall 250.364.0809.

•Friday, Trail Memorial Centre, 6 p.m. JL Crowe Secondary 2018 graduation ceremony. Dry Grad to follow in the Cominco Gym.

Music

• Thursday, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park presents the Trail Pipe Band playing favourites from their huge repertoire.

Upcoming

• Host a British soccer coach. Coaches for the Challenger British Soccer Camp, July 16 to July 20, need a place to stay during camp week. Up to $80 rebate in camp fees is offered when hosting a coach. For more info, call Lisa at 250.364.0844 or email lmanaigre@trail.ca.

• Tickets now available for KBRH Health Foundation’s Golf Classic on Friday, July 20, at the Birchbank Golf Course. Registration opens at 11 a.m., shotgun start at 1 p.m. Includes 18 holes of golf, dinner, and prizes. Proceeds support the Emergency Department Campaign. To register and for info, visit kbrhhealthfoundation.ca or call 250.364.3424.

• June 28, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park presents HY2. Bring a lawn chair and a $2 minimum donation.

• June 30, downtown Trail 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. incrEdible Farmer’s Market.

• July 16, Challenger British Soccer Camp for ages 3 to 16. Runs until July 20. Challenger’s own brand of innovative practices: coached games, camp world cup, cultural education, character building, and fun. Register by July 3 to receive a free British soccer jersey.