Trail seniors invited to Saturday dance

Things to do in Trail for the week of Sept. 27 to Oct. 3

• Saturday, Trail Seniors Centre, 2-4 p.m. Dance to Don Hollis. All welcome, admission $3. For info call the Senior Citizens Association Branch 47 at 250.364.0960.

• Saturday, Victoria Street, 1-2 p.m. Life Chain. Help convey the message that preborn human life has value and adoption is the loving option. Life Chain will also take place in Castlegar on Sunday, Sept.30, 2-3 p.m. on Highway 3A. For info call Director Marty Makway at 250.364.2304 or 250.362.5767.

• Thursday, Bailey Theatre, 7:30-10 p.m. Wishbone Ash Open Road Tour with special guest David Gogo.

• VISAC showing “Step into my Stories” by Nelson artist Kelly Shpeley. Hours are Tuesday to Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Oct. 6, Royal Theatre, 9:55 a.m. Met Opera Live presents Aida.

• Oct. 6, Cedar Ave., 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Trail’s incrEDIBLE Farmers Market. Toonie draw for Thanksgiving Basket filled with everything for a holiday dinner and gifts from local businesses by market vendors.

• Oct. 13, Rossland Sacred Heart Church, 1-3 p.m. Annual Fall Tea and Bazaar. Also includes a Bake Table and Country Store. Everyone welcome. Admission $4.

• Oct. 14, Royal Theatre 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema showing Leave No Trace. A father and his daughter live an off-grid existence in a nature reserve near Portland, rarely making contact with the outside world.

• Oct. 21, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema showing Three Identical Strangers. New York, 1980: three complete strangers accidentally discover they are identical triplets, separated at birth.

• Oct. 28, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema showing The Children Act. As her marriage to Jack founders, eminent High Court judge Fiona has a life-changing decision to make.

• Oct. 30, Bailey Theatre, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Kootenay Fiddlers present Calvin Vollrath, Canada’s fiddling sensation, with special guests Jeremy Rusu and Rhea Labrie. An evening of old-time fiddling entertainment. All seats reserved. Tickets $25.

• Nov. 4, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema showing C’est la vie. Charming comedy about a disgruntled caterer working his last wedding event.

Elton John to play two ‘farewell’ concerts in Vancouver

Trail seniors invited to Saturday dance

Things to do in Trail for the week of Sept. 27 to Oct. 3

