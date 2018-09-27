Trail seniors invited to Saturday dance

Things to do in Trail for the week of Sept. 27 to Oct. 3

Community

• Saturday, Trail Seniors Centre, 2-4 p.m. Dance to Don Hollis. All welcome, admission $3. For info call the Senior Citizens Association Branch 47 at 250.364.0960.

• Saturday, Victoria Street, 1-2 p.m. Life Chain. Help convey the message that preborn human life has value and adoption is the loving option. Life Chain will also take place in Castlegar on Sunday, Sept.30, 2-3 p.m. on Highway 3A. For info call Director Marty Makway at 250.364.2304 or 250.362.5767.

Music

• Thursday, Bailey Theatre, 7:30-10 p.m. Wishbone Ash Open Road Tour with special guest David Gogo.

Gallery

• VISAC showing “Step into my Stories” by Nelson artist Kelly Shpeley. Hours are Tuesday to Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Upcoming

• Oct. 6, Royal Theatre, 9:55 a.m. Met Opera Live presents Aida.

• Oct. 6, Cedar Ave., 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Trail’s incrEDIBLE Farmers Market. Toonie draw for Thanksgiving Basket filled with everything for a holiday dinner and gifts from local businesses by market vendors.

• Oct. 13, Rossland Sacred Heart Church, 1-3 p.m. Annual Fall Tea and Bazaar. Also includes a Bake Table and Country Store. Everyone welcome. Admission $4.

• Oct. 14, Royal Theatre 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema showing Leave No Trace. A father and his daughter live an off-grid existence in a nature reserve near Portland, rarely making contact with the outside world.

• Oct. 21, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema showing Three Identical Strangers. New York, 1980: three complete strangers accidentally discover they are identical triplets, separated at birth.

• Oct. 28, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema showing The Children Act. As her marriage to Jack founders, eminent High Court judge Fiona has a life-changing decision to make.

• Oct. 30, Bailey Theatre, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Kootenay Fiddlers present Calvin Vollrath, Canada’s fiddling sensation, with special guests Jeremy Rusu and Rhea Labrie. An evening of old-time fiddling entertainment. All seats reserved. Tickets $25.

• Nov. 4, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema showing C’est la vie. Charming comedy about a disgruntled caterer working his last wedding event.