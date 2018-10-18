Trash to Treasure in RDKB on Saturday

Things to do in the Trail area for the week of Oct. 18 to Oct. 24

Community

• Saturday, Trash to Treasure Day. Place unwanted household items by curb, remove by 4 p.m.

• Wednesday, Trail Aquatic and Leisure Centre, 1-2:30 p.m. Free workshop for seniors. COSCO Seniors’ Health and Wellness Institute offering a session about licensing issues for senior drivers. Must pre-register to ensure participation. Call Trail parks and recreation at 250.364.0888 to sign up.

Music

• Sunday, Rossland Legion, 7 p.m. Joe Hill Coffee House presents another great show. Local performers include: Stew Ford and friends; Clara and Julia Halbert; Western Reunion; Peter Pii; and Marti Daniel. Music and goodies in a family-friendly setting (no bar). Admission $3, doors open at 6:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Performing Arts Trail presents Glezele Vayn Trio and Klezmeridian Ensemble. Colourful tones of the Kootenay-based trio featuring Martine denBok, Nicola Everton and Sue Gould .

Film

• Sunday, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema showing Three Identical Strangers. New York, 1980: three complete strangers accidentally discover they are identical triplets, separated at birth.

Upcoming

• Oct. 27, 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. downtown Trail for Halloween Spooktacular. Free activities, games, crafts, magic show, skate and movie. Food and vendor market, live music by Timothy Hurley and the Vultures.

• Oct. 27, Bailey Theatre, 1 -2 p.m. Travis Bernhart: Tricks and Treats, free event for the family.

Oct. 28, Knox United Church hall, 1:30 p.m. Society for the Protection and Care of Seniors hosts Andrea Noel discussing her mobile Dental Health services. All welcome.

• Oct. 28, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema showing The Children Act. As her marriage to Jack founders, eminent High Court judge Fiona has a life-changing decision to make.

• Oct. 30, Bailey Theatre, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Kootenay Fiddlers present Calvin Vollrath, Canada’s fiddling sensation, with special guests Jeremy Rusu and Rhea Labrie. An evening of old-time fiddling entertainment. All seats reserved. Tickets $25.

• Nov. 3, St. Rita’s Parish, 1-2:30 p.m. Christmas Tea and Bake Sale. Doors open 1 p.m., admission $4 with door prize. Bring neighbours and friends for a fun afternoon. Located 1935 East View Street, Fruitvale.

• Nov. 4, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema showing C’est la vie. Charming comedy about a disgruntled caterer working his last wedding event.

• Nov. 9, Fruitvale Memorial Hall, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for Fruitvale Christmas Craft Fair. Admission $2, includes refreshments. Proceeds to Friends of Beaver Valley Library. Runs again Saturday Nov. 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Nov. 17, Presbyterian Church, 1:30-3:30 p.m. for Yuletide Tea. Bake sale, crafts and door prize. All welcome. Admission $3, located at 1139 Pine Ave. Trail.