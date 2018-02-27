Two more days to vote for Scarlet Sway

Round 1 voting for CBC’s 2018 Searchlight open until Feb. 28, at noon

There is still an opportunity to cast your vote in support of a B.C. band with a big Trail influence.

Scarlet Sway, which includes Trail natives Karli Harrison and Kim and Jordan Fines, has entered its song “Room of Mirrors” in CBC’s Searchlight 2018 contest.

Voting for Round 1 of Searchlight will continue until Wednesday, Feb. 28 until noon PST. Visit the contest website at www.cbcmusic.ca/searchlight/entries to cast your vote.

The next round will begin on March 1 featuring the top-100 picks. Fifty artists will advance through the popular vote and the other 50 will make it through by internal judging.

From there, the top-10 finalists will be named on March 8 with the winner crowned on March 19.