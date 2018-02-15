Youth dance festival this weekend

Grapevine: Events and happening in the Trail area for the week of Feb. 15 to Feb. 21.

Community

• Saturday, Steps Dance Centre, 11 a.m. Free Beginner Youth Hip Hop Dance Workshop presented by Trail and District Arts Council. Register online.

• Saturday, Kootenay DanceWorks, 4 p.m. Free Beginner Youth Hip Hop Dance Workshop presented by Trail and District Arts Council. Register online.

• Saturday, Rossland Summit School, 7-9 p.m. Dance Cypher. Show your new moves, challenge friends or just watch. By donation, all ages welcome.

• Sunday, Bailey Theatre, 6-8 p.m. Fourth Annual Youth Arts Festival Trail & Nelson presents Ouro Collective: Tangent. In this piece Ouro Collective translates, through movement and hip hop dance styles (whacking, breaking, popping and contemporary dance), behaviour of self-absorption and extreme individualism. Opening acts are Steps Dance Centre and Kootenay Danceworks.

• Monday (Feb. 19), Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital, 1-3 p.m. The Society for the Protection and Care of Seniors’ annual Memorial Vigil for “Services Lost” will be held outside hospital.

Music

• Thursday, Jazz at the Griff, 7:30 p.m. Melody Diachun Quintet performing jazz, Broadway tunes and pop songs. Her warm, beautiful voice and polished stage presence delight audiences of all ages and tastes.

• Sunday, Rossland Legion, 7 p.m. Joe Hill Coffee House presents talented local performers : Dave Scanlan and Friends; Les Carter, eclectic, interesting songs; newcomer Scott Forsyth; harmonious duo Michael Gifford and Shelley Ackerman; Bert Kniss; and Kootenay Jack, country and more from the old pro . Admission $3, doors open 6:30 p.m. Always looking for new performers, all welcome; no auditions. For more info contact Les Carter at les@rosslandrange.org, 250.362.5677.

Gallery

• VISAC Gallery showing Breastfeeding Art Expo. A celebration of community, art and breastfeeding. Free, all ages welcome. Show runs until March 2, only local stop on B.C. tour.

Film

• Sunday, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema presents Call Me By Your Name. It’s the summer of 1983 in Northern Italy, and precocious Elio Perlman is spending the days with his family at their 17th-century villa.

Upcoming

• Feb. 22, Trail Seniors Centre, noon. Banquet of roast beef, music by Peter Makortoff. Tickets $18. Looking for new members. For info call 250.364.0960.

• Feb. 24, Bailey Theatre, 7 p.m. RLOP presents an encore of Finding a Wife for Gino. Romantic comedy. When Gino Santucci’s family calls a matchmaker, you know the situation is dire. Mamma’s wringing her hands and old flames refuse to rekindle. Tickets $25, adult content.

• Feb. 25, Trail United Church, 2 p.m. Greater Trail Hospice Society presents The Romantics. Carolyn Cameron performing classical piano from the romantic era. Admission by donation, all proceeds to hospice.