Youth dance festival this weekend

Community
• Saturday, Steps Dance Centre, 11 a.m. Free Beginner Youth Hip Hop Dance Workshop presented by Trail and District Arts Council. Register online.
• Saturday, Kootenay DanceWorks, 4 p.m. Free Beginner Youth Hip Hop Dance Workshop presented by Trail and District Arts Council. Register online.
• Saturday, Rossland Summit School, 7-9 p.m. Dance Cypher. Show your new moves, challenge friends or just watch. By donation, all ages welcome.
• Sunday, Bailey Theatre, 6-8 p.m. Fourth Annual Youth Arts Festival Trail & Nelson presents Ouro Collective: Tangent. In this piece Ouro Collective translates, through movement and hip hop dance styles (whacking, breaking, popping and contemporary dance), behaviour of self-absorption and extreme individualism. Opening acts are Steps Dance Centre and Kootenay Danceworks.
• Monday (Feb. 19), Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital, 1-3 p.m. The Society for the Protection and Care of Seniors’ annual Memorial Vigil for “Services Lost” will be held outside hospital.
Music
• Thursday, Jazz at the Griff, 7:30 p.m. Melody Diachun Quintet performing jazz, Broadway tunes and pop songs. Her warm, beautiful voice and polished stage presence delight audiences of all ages and tastes.
• Sunday, Rossland Legion, 7 p.m. Joe Hill Coffee House presents talented local performers. Admission $3, doors open 6:30 p.m. Always looking for new performers, all welcome; no auditions. For more info contact Les Carter at les@rosslandrange.org, 250.362.5677.