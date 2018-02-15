Grapevine: Events and happening in the Trail area for the week of Feb. 15 to Feb. 21.

Youth dance festival this weekend

Dance festival for youth all weekend, Joe Hill Coffee House returns Sunday

Community

• Saturday, Steps Dance Centre, 11 a.m. Free Beginner Youth Hip Hop Dance Workshop presented by Trail and District Arts Council. Register online.

• Saturday, Kootenay DanceWorks, 4 p.m. Free Beginner Youth Hip Hop Dance Workshop presented by Trail and District Arts Council. Register online.

• Saturday, Rossland Summit School, 7-9 p.m. Dance Cypher. Show your new moves, challenge friends or just watch. By donation, all ages welcome.

• Sunday, Bailey Theatre, 6-8 p.m. Fourth Annual Youth Arts Festival Trail & Nelson presents Ouro Collective: Tangent. In this piece Ouro Collective translates, through movement and hip hop dance styles (whacking, breaking, popping and contemporary dance), behaviour of self-absorption and extreme individualism. Opening acts are Steps Dance Centre and Kootenay Danceworks.

• Monday (Feb. 19), Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital, 1-3 p.m. The Society for the Protection and Care of Seniors’ annual Memorial Vigil for “Services Lost” will be held outside hospital.

Music

• Thursday, Jazz at the Griff, 7:30 p.m. Melody Diachun Quintet performing jazz, Broadway tunes and pop songs. Her warm, beautiful voice and polished stage presence delight audiences of all ages and tastes.

• Sunday, Rossland Legion, 7 p.m. Joe Hill Coffee House presents talented local performers: Dave Scanlan and Friends; Les Carter, eclectic, interesting songs; newcomer Scott Forsyth; harmonious duo Michael Gifford and Shelley Ackerman; Bert Kniss; and Kootenay Jack, country and more from the old pro. Admission $3, doors open 6:30 p.m. Always looking for new performers, all welcome; no auditions. For more info contact Les Carter at les@rosslandrange.org, 250.362.5677.

Gallery

• VISAC Gallery showing Breastfeeding Art Expo. A celebration of community, art and breastfeeding. Free, all ages welcome. Show runs until March 2, only local stop on B.C. tour.

Film

• Sunday, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema presents Call Me By Your Name. It’s the summer of 1983 in Northern Italy, and precocious Elio Perlman is spending the days with his family at their 17th-century villa.

Upcoming

• Feb. 22, Trail Seniors Centre, noon. Banquet of roast beef, music by Peter Makortoff. Tickets $18. Looking for new members. For info call 250.364.0960.

• Feb. 24, Bailey Theatre, 7 p.m. RLOP presents an encore of Finding a Wife for Gino. Romantic comedy. When Gino Santucci’s family calls a matchmaker, you know the situation is dire. Mamma’s wringing her hands and old flames refuse to rekindle. Tickets $25, adult content.

• Feb. 25, Trail United Church, 2 p.m. Greater Trail Hospice Society presents The Romantics. Carolyn Cameron performing classical piano from the romantic era. Admission by donation, all proceeds to hospice.

• March 10, Salvation Army Church, 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Borscht (or chicken soup) and Dessert Luncheon and Bake Sale. Tickets $8, located 2030 Second Ave. East Trail.

