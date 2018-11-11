Advent celebration on Dec. 5 in Trail

A memorial service and Mass for deceased CWL members was held, specifically honouring nine members who died in the past year. A red rose, a symbol of life in Christ, was placed at the altar as a living memorial for each one.

Many Christian churches in Canada annually mark All Souls’ Day on November 2.

That day is a time for Christians to remember deceased family members or friends. In keeping with this tradition, twenty three members were present at the recent meeting when Trail Holy Trinity Council of the CWL had a memorial service and Mass for deceased CWL members specifically honouring nine members who died in the past year.

During the regular meeting, members were advised of the results of the successful parish tea, reminded of the Advent festival on December 2 and passed a motion to send a monetary gift to the sponsor child in Chile.

It was announced that coffee will be served after Masses the last week end in November to celebrate The Solemnity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, King of the Universe, commonly referred to as the Feast of Christ the King. This feast allows Catholics to reaffirm and refocus on faith and respect in the kingship of Jesus just as it was when it was first established.

A CWL membership drive will be held for two weekends before and after the regular November Masses. New members are always welcome.

The annual Advent celebration will be held on December 5 and members will be contacted by email or phone with the details and all members are encouraged to attend. To end the evening, an entertaining presentation of Getting to Know You was given by Marlise Gattafoni.