Christmas Tea, bake sale Saturday in Fruitvale

Grapevine: A list of events in the Trail area for the week of Nov. 1 to Nov. 7

Grapevine is a courtesy of the Trail Times and not a guaranteed submission. (Photo by Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash)

Community

• Friday, Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. E2 Experiments in Entertainment presents The Cheesecake Burlesque Revue. Award-winning performers known for their high-energy acts, comedic timing, and steamy seductiveness.

• Saturday, St. Rita’s Parish, 1-2:30 p.m. Christmas Tea and Bake Sale. Doors open 1 p.m., admission $4 with door prize. Bring neighbours and friends for a fun afternoon. Located 1935 East View Street, Fruitvale.

Film

• Sunday, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema showing C’est la vie. Charming comedy about a disgruntled caterer working his last wedding event.

Upcoming

• Nov. 9, Fruitvale Memorial Hall, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for Fruitvale Christmas Craft Fair. Admission $2, includes refreshments. Proceeds to Friends of Beaver Valley Library. Runs again Saturday Nov. 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Nov. 17, Presbyterian Church, 1:30-3:30 p.m. for Yuletide Tea. Bake sale, crafts and door prize. All welcome. Admission $3, located at 1139 Pine Ave. Trail.

• Nov. 17, Trail Seniors Centre, 2-4 p.m. Dance to Kootenay Fiddlers Branch #9. All welcome, admission $3.

• Nov. 17, Warfield Community Hall, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Warfield Annual Fall Craft Fair. Admission $2. Kids under 12, free.