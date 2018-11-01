Grapevine is a courtesy of the Trail Times and not a guaranteed submission. (Photo by Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash)

Christmas Tea, bake sale Saturday in Fruitvale

Grapevine: A list of events in the Trail area for the week of Nov. 1 to Nov. 7

Community

• Friday, Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. E2 Experiments in Entertainment presents The Cheesecake Burlesque Revue. Award-winning performers known for their high-energy acts, comedic timing, and steamy seductiveness.

• Saturday, St. Rita’s Parish, 1-2:30 p.m. Christmas Tea and Bake Sale. Doors open 1 p.m., admission $4 with door prize. Bring neighbours and friends for a fun afternoon. Located 1935 East View Street, Fruitvale.

Film

• Sunday, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema showing C’est la vie. Charming comedy about a disgruntled caterer working his last wedding event.

Upcoming

• Nov. 9, Fruitvale Memorial Hall, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for Fruitvale Christmas Craft Fair. Admission $2, includes refreshments. Proceeds to Friends of Beaver Valley Library. Runs again Saturday Nov. 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Nov. 17, Presbyterian Church, 1:30-3:30 p.m. for Yuletide Tea. Bake sale, crafts and door prize. All welcome. Admission $3, located at 1139 Pine Ave. Trail.

• Nov. 17, Trail Seniors Centre, 2-4 p.m. Dance to Kootenay Fiddlers Branch #9. All welcome, admission $3.

• Nov. 17, Warfield Community Hall, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Warfield Annual Fall Craft Fair. Admission $2. Kids under 12, free.

• Nov. 24, Fruitvale Memorial Hall, 7:30-10:30 p.m. SwingSationS welcome everyone to come out and enjoy an evening of dancing to easy-listening and big-band sounds. Tickets $20, available at Trail Coffee & Tea, Mallard’s Source for Sports in Castlegar and Country Roads General Store in Fruitvale. Or call 250.367.6115 to reserve.

Previous story
B.C. burlesque veteran Satan’s Angel to retire after 50+ years
Next story
Storyhive looking to fund Indigenous filmmakers

Just Posted

Christmas Tea, bake sale Saturday in Fruitvale

Grapevine: A list of events in the Trail area for the week of Nov. 1 to Nov. 7

Keys not as simple as they once were

“As with everything else automotive, computers and electronics have invaded your key.”

Claims from Trail acid spills hit 4,200

ICBC: Notice of Claim was filed, in part, to mitigate impact the spills may have on insurance rates

Pin a poppy in Greater Trail starting Friday

Poppy distribution will begin Friday from Warfield to Trail and in the Beaver Valley

Seniors bare all for new Edgewood Fire Hall

The “Burning Desires” calendar girls are raising money to finish the Edgewood Fire Hall

Money Monitor: What to consider when breaking up with a realtor

President of Realosophy Realty John Pasalis gives his tips

Storyhive looking to fund Indigenous filmmakers

Storyhive calls for creators to apply for first-ever Indigenous Storyteller Edition

B.C. post office evacuated after powdered substance found on package

No injuries reported; drug lab to investigate substance

B.C. bringing back independent human rights commission

Will create ‘more inclusive and just society’ says David Eby

B.C.’s homeless, vulnerable only receive adequate care when nearing death: study

Researchers out of the University of Victoria spent more than 300 hours with 25 homeless, barely-housed people with life-threatening sicknesses

‘I was the guinea pig’: B.C. pot shop owner says cannabis licensing process wasn’t easy

Tamarack Cannabis Boutique in Cranbrook will be the first retail cannabis store in the province to be granted a license from theprovincial government

Bear from Fort St. James accidentally reported in Victoria

Location of bear highlights perks and challenges of interactive wildlife website

B.C. man banned from owning dogs for 5 years after flea-infested Rascal nearly died

Man who was caring for dog infested with 100,000 fleas sentenced in Nanaimo

Baloney Meter: Has there been a significant reduction in irregular migrantion?

Measuring and predicting the number of irregular migrants who might come to Canada is hard, an expert says

Most Read