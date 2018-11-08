Coming up: Greater Trail photo show and Fruitvale craft fair

Grapevine: Events in the Trail area for the week of Nov. 8 to Nov. 14

The Butterfly Quilters have been meeting every Tuesday for months preparing for the Fruitvale Christmas Craft Fair. Proceeds from their sales are donated back into the community. Proceeds from the craft fair itself are donated to Friends of the Beaver Valley Library.

Music

• Thursday, Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Breakdown – A Tom Petty Tribute. Band brings together a slate of high caliber professional musicians who share a genuine love and appreciation of the legendary Heartbreakers.

• Tuesday (Nov. 13) Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Martin O: Dancing Voice, presented by Performing Arts Trail. Vocal virtuoso, beatboxer, musical storyteller, Martin O. takes his audience on a wild ride with a constant stream of surprises, humor, emotion, and fantasy.

Community

• Friday, Fruitvale Memorial Hall, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for Fruitvale Christmas Craft Fair. Admission $2, includes refreshments. Proceeds to Friends of Beaver Valley Library. Runs again Saturday Nov. 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Sunday, Trail Cenotaph 11 a.m. Last Post followed by two minutes of silence. Remembrance Day service begins with a parade from the Fortis building at 10:30 a.m., singing O Canada, a leading prayer and the Address. Legion serving hot stew afterward and hosting an afternoon of entertainment. In Fruitvale, Remembrance Day Service begins at 10:45 a.m. at the Cenotaph. Hot chocolate and cookies immediately follow at the memorial hall. Rossland’s Royal Canadian Legion hall at 10 a.m.for service. Cenotaph march at 10:45 a.m., 11 a.m. Last Post followed by two minutes of silence and laying of wreaths.

Gallery

• Friday, Visac Gallery, 6-9 p.m. Opening night and award ceremony for Warm Reflections; Community Photo Show. All welcome. Submissions from amateur and professional photographers in Greater Trail, vote for your favourite. Exhibit runs until Nov. 16.

Upcoming

• Nov. 16, Trail City Hall, 11 a.m. Métis Flag Raising. All welcome.

• Nov. 16, Rossland Miner’s Hall, 7:30 p.m. the Andrew Collins Trio, seven-time Canadian Folk Music Award winner and five-time JUNO nominee mando-maestro Andrew Collins is joined by fellow Trio string-meisters Mike Mezzatesta and James McEleney to showcase a popular collision of folk, new acoustic roots, chambergrass and jazz.

• Nov. 17, Presbyterian Church, 1:30-3:30 p.m. for Yuletide Tea. Bake sale, crafts and door prize. All welcome. Admission $3, located at 1139 Pine Ave. Trail.

• Nov. 17, Trail Seniors Centre, 2-4 p.m. Dance to Kootenay Fiddlers Branch #9. All welcome, admission $3.

• Nov. 17, Warfield Community Hall, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Warfield Annual Fall Craft Fair. Admission $2. Kids under 12, free.

• Nov. 18, Royal Theatre, 4:45 p.m. Sunday Cinema presents The Miseducation of Cameron Post. When a teenage girl is caught in a backseat with the prom queen, her conservative guardians force her to undergo gay conversion therapy.

• Nov. 24, Fruitvale Memorial Hall, 7:30-10:30 p.m. SwingSationS welcome everyone to come out and enjoy an evening of dancing to easy-listening and big-band sounds. Tickets $20, available at Trail Coffee & Tea, Mallard’s Source for Sports in Castlegar and Country Roads General Store in Fruitvale. Or call 250.367.6115 to reserve.

• Dec. 1, Trail United Church Hall, 10 a.m. until noon Christmas Coffee Party. Bake and toonie table. Admission by donation, all welcome.