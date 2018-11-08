Coming up: Greater Trail photo show and Fruitvale craft fair

Music
• Thursday, Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Breakdown – A Tom Petty Tribute. Band brings together a slate of high caliber professional musicians who share a genuine love and appreciation of the legendary Heartbreakers.
• Tuesday (Nov. 13) Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Martin O: Dancing Voice, presented by Performing Arts Trail. Vocal virtuoso, beatboxer, musical storyteller, Martin O. takes his audience on a wild ride with a constant stream of surprises, humor, emotion, and fantasy.
Community
• Friday, Fruitvale Memorial Hall, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for Fruitvale Christmas Craft Fair. Admission $2, includes refreshments. Proceeds to Friends of Beaver Valley Library. Runs again Saturday Nov. 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Sunday, Trail Cenotaph 11 a.m. Last Post followed by two minutes of silence. Remembrance Day service begins with a parade from the Fortis building at 10:30 a.m., singing O Canada, a leading prayer and the Address. Legion serving hot stew afterward and hosting an afternoon of entertainment. In Fruitvale, Remembrance Day Service begins at 10:45 a.m. at the Cenotaph. Hot chocolate and cookies immediately follow at the memorial hall. Rossland’s Royal Canadian Legion hall at 10 a.m.for service. Cenotaph march at 10:45 a.m., 11 a.m. Last Post followed by two minutes of silence and laying of wreaths.
Gallery
• Friday, Visac Gallery, 6-9 p.m. Opening night and award ceremony for Warm Reflections; Community Photo Show. All welcome. Submissions from amateur and professional photographers in Greater Trail, vote for your favourite. Exhibit runs until Nov. 16.
Upcoming
• Nov. 16, Trail City Hall, 11 a.m. Métis Flag Raising. All welcome.
• Nov. 16, Rossland Miner’s Hall, 7:30 p.m. the Andrew Collins Trio, seven-time Canadian Folk Music Award winner and five-time JUNO nominee mando-maestro Andrew Collins is joined by fellow Trio string-meisters Mike Mezzatesta and James McEleney to showcase a popular collision of folk, new acoustic roots, chambergrass and jazz.
• Nov. 17, Presbyterian Church, 1:30-3:30 p.m. for Yuletide Tea. Bake sale, crafts and door prize. All welcome. Admission $3, located at 1139 Pine Ave. Trail.
• Nov. 17, Trail Seniors Centre, 2-4 p.m. Dance to Kootenay Fiddlers Branch #9. All welcome, admission $3.
• Nov. 17, Warfield Community Hall, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Warfield Annual Fall Craft Fair. Admission $2. Kids under 12, free.
• Dec. 1, Trail United Church Hall, 10 a.m. until noon Christmas Coffee Party. Bake and toonie table. Admission by donation, all welcome.