Disc golfers converge on Rossland

It was a glorious day for disc golf.

Under October sunshine and amid stunning fall colours, about 40 participants competed in the Kootenany Huck Fest at the Thin Air Disc Golf Course in Rossland last weekend.

Disc golf is one of the fastest-growing sports in North America, and the tournament featured two complete 18-hole rounds, with four categories of competitors.

In disc golf, athletes throw a frisbee along a course, trying to land it in the goal in the fewest throws. Like regular golf, the thrower starts at the tee, follows the course and hopefully lands the disc in the hole by the end.

Results: When the final frisbee dropped, Ryan Tucker came first in the Amateur group, with Nate Wawryk in second and Darren Schleppe in third. Jackie Allard won the Women’s category with Meg Meredith placing second. In the Pro category, Rick Nault was the low shooter, with Corby Enns and Ganesh Sanjvi finishing in second and third respectively. Casey Hanemayer, meanwhile, won the Elite category, with Julian Zimmer taking second, and Justin Zimmer third.

The organizers would like to thank sponsors Ferraro Foods, Rossland Brewing, Misty Mountain Pizza, Seven Summits Service and Hardware, Jackie Allard, Curiosity Clothing, Rossland Fine Wines and Spirits, Chris Bowman, Mofab, Big Red Cats, SD 20 Grade 5 students, and the Black Jack Ski Club.