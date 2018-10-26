A great time was had by all at the Kootenany Huck Fest (Submitted photo)

Disc golfers converge on Rossland

Kootenany Huck Fest draws dozens

One of the fastest-growing sports in North America was on display last weekend in Rossland.

The Kootenany Huck Fest at the Thin Air Disc Golf Course featured two complete 18-hole rounds, with four categories of competitors.

In disc golf, athletes throw a frisbee along a course, trying to land it in the goal in the fewest throws. Like regular golf, the thrower starts at the tee, follows the course and hopefully lands the disc in the hole by the end.

About 40 people showed up to take part in the event and many more there to watch. It was a glorious day for the sport, with wonderful October sunshine and stunning fall colours.

The organizers would like to thank sponsors Ferraro Foods, Rossland Brewing, Misty Mountain Pizza, Seven Summits Service and Hardware, Jackie Allard, Curiosity Clothing, Rossland Fine Wines and Spirits, Chris Bowman, Mofab, Big Red Cats, SD 20 Grade 5 students, and the Black Jack Ski Club.

Rankings

Amateur:

1st Ryan Tucker

2nd Nate Wawryk

3rd Darren Schleppe

4th Andrew Bednards

5th Steve Betts

Women:

1st Jackie Allard

2nd Meg Meredith

Pro:

1st Rick Nault

2nd Corby Enns

3rd Ganesh Sanjvi

4th Edward Shepherd

Elites:

1st Casey Hanemayer

2nd Julian Zimmer

3rd Justin Zimmer

Previous story
Trail Smoke Eaters salvage point in Wenatchee, prep for P.G.

Just Posted

Trail Kiwanis’ donate to Emergency Department Campaign

The Trail volunteer group has pledged a $10,000 donation toward a new ER procedure room

Voting system change long overdue

Letter to the Editor from Dave Carter of Castlegar

Trail police ask for help to nab two fraudsters

Police say the man and woman are suspects in theft and fraud in Trail and the greater area

Simply Red

What you see: If you have a recent photo to share email editor@trailtimes.ca

Rossland woman helps make trick-or-treating accessible to every child

The teal pumpkin is a welcome sign for families whose kids can’t have candy

Fashion Fridays: Hacks for organizing your closet

Kim XO lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Maritime Museum marks 100th anniversary of the ‘Unknown Titanic of the West Coast’

Sinking of SS Princess Sophia considered worst maritime accident in history of Pacific Northwest

Coyotes score 3 in final period to dump Canucks 4-1

WATCH: Injury-riddled Vancouver squad without several key players

Terminally ill B.C. woman bound, assaulted in home invasion

Sicamous RCMP want public’s help in finding suspects who drove a stolen white Ford pickup

Do you leave the heat or the TV on for your pet when you’re not home?

A BC Hydro poll says more than half of customers put their pet’s comfort above saving energy

Trans Mountain like Monty Python’s dead parrot under Trudeau government: Scheer

Conservative leader say prime minister wants everyone to believe the project is still alive

Former BC First Nations chief charged with sexual assault

Previously a longtime leader of the Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band to return to court in November

Toad’s breath, bat warts: Starbucks releases Halloween frappe

The trendy coffee giant’s over-the-top Halloween drink is coming.

Keep secret ballot votes for union certification, B.C. panel says

Drop essential service rule for schools, Harry Bains advised

Most Read