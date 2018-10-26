Disc golfers converge on Rossland

One of the fastest-growing sports in North America was on display last weekend in Rossland.

The Kootenany Huck Fest at the Thin Air Disc Golf Course featured two complete 18-hole rounds, with four categories of competitors.

In disc golf, athletes throw a frisbee along a course, trying to land it in the goal in the fewest throws. Like regular golf, the thrower starts at the tee, follows the course and hopefully lands the disc in the hole by the end.

About 40 people showed up to take part in the event and many more there to watch. It was a glorious day for the sport, with wonderful October sunshine and stunning fall colours.

The organizers would like to thank sponsors Ferraro Foods, Rossland Brewing, Misty Mountain Pizza, Seven Summits Service and Hardware, Jackie Allard, Curiosity Clothing, Rossland Fine Wines and Spirits, Chris Bowman, Mofab, Big Red Cats, SD 20 Grade 5 students, and the Black Jack Ski Club.

Rankings

Amateur:

1st Ryan Tucker

2nd Nate Wawryk

3rd Darren Schleppe

4th Andrew Bednards

5th Steve Betts

Women:

1st Jackie Allard

2nd Meg Meredith

Pro:

1st Rick Nault

2nd Corby Enns

3rd Ganesh Sanjvi

4th Edward Shepherd

Elites:

1st Casey Hanemayer

2nd Julian Zimmer

3rd Justin Zimmer