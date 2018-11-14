Feeling the heat

What you see: If you have a recent photo to share email editor@trailtimes.ca
Lower Columbia Affordable Housing Society receives funding by BC Housing for new build in Trail
The video surveillance image shows the robber aiming a black gun at the store’s clerk
Environment Canada issued the bulletin Tuesday under its “BC Traveller’s Routes forecast”
Effort will raise money for sick kids over the holidays
Kamloops, Prince George, Campbell River and Langford are the only other markets in the study without gaps between required and actual income in owning a home.
Voters list was established in May 2017, so if they moved into a care home since then….
Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said supporting efforts locally is key to prevention
B.C. residents have a more mellow attitude to the age limit for pot – but 23 per cent want the legal age increased
Taxi-style insurance option needed for part-time drivers
128 people died of overdoses in September, bringing the total to more than 1,100 so far in 2018
Canada Post says it is now facing an unprecedented backlog of shipments, largely as a result of strikes
The U.S. is seeking broad international support for the next-generation space station to send into orbit a in 2021
As of Nov. 13, only 5.3 per cent of ballots had been returned province-wide
Letter to the Editor from Thorpe Watson, PhD, Warfield
The Lions’ season ended Sunday with a crushing 48-8 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the East Division semifinal
The Trail Sk8Park is located near the Gyro Park boat launch
