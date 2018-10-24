This year the first poppy was pinned to a Trail veteran in a different way. Sadly, Vern Schneider unexpectedly passed away a few weeks before he would have been bestowed the honour at the city’s Cenotaph. Dedicated to honouring Vern with the first poppy, on Monday, veterans Neil Jarvie and Gilbert Morrison applied a poppy to their friend’s picture at the Trail Legion. Poppy distribution will begin Nov. 2 in downtown Trail, Walmart, Canadian Tire, Waneta Mall and Main Street, Fruitvale.

First poppy in memory of Trail veteran

Funds from the Trail campaign help local charities as well as national and provincial veteran causes

Trail Times Remembrance Day stories here:

Long lost poem recounts life of a Trail air gunner

Legion Members salute 98th anniversary of Vimy Ridge

Trail remembers Vimy Ridge

Poppies take on added symbolism

Trail vigil honours Vimy Ridge

 

Sheri Regnier photo

Previous story
Earth Rangers visit Trail

Just Posted

Dawn of a new Trail landmark

The Trail Sk8Park will likely have a soft launch later this month

First poppy in memory of Trail veteran

Funds from the Trail campaign help local charities as well as national and provincial veteran causes

Thumbs up for Kootenay Boundary referendum

Mayor Mike Martin says the passed referendum is a good outcome for Trail

Water Quality Advisory for the residents of West Trail

RCMP investigating break-in at Lower Lookout Reservoir

Trail man charged with break-in, theft and mischief

Robert Startup has been in court and released on conditions

VIDEO: ‘The Hockey Song’ heads to Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Stompin’ Tom classic to be honoured this weekend when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets

B.C. Youtuber exits homemade, air-tight ‘biodome’ after 14 hours

Kurtis Baute sealed himself ‘in a jar’ to continue the discussion about climate change

Missing Shuswap woman’s ID found in northern BC

Ashley Simpson’s identification found in tank of a sewage vacuum truck in Pink Mountain

B.C. man’s disappearance galvanized Vancouver Island

A look back at the search that tore at the fabric of a young family and close-knit friends

Trudeau says Canadians expect ‘consequences’ for Khashoggi murder

Prime Minister seemed reluctant to cancel arms deal with Saudi Arabia

Transport Canada to investigate B.C. plane stunt death

Canadian hip-hop artist killed allegedly filming video on wing of plane when things went wrong

BC Cannabis Store sees 20,000 transactions in first week of legalization

The government-run store in Kamloopsis the only legal brick-and-mortar retail outlet in B.C.

‘Naturally occurring’ anthrax kills 13 bison in northeastern B.C.

Health officials say there is no risk to the public

The latest: Crude pipe bombs sent to Obama, Clintons, CNN; no injuries

The U.S. Secret Service says agents have intercepted packages containing “possible explosive devices” addressed to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

Most Read