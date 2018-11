The West Kootenay Fly Fishing Club (WKFFC) donated the proceeds from a recent showing of the International Fly Fishing Film Festival to the Salvation Army Food Bank in Trail. A check for $583 was presented by Allan Kassian to Linda Radtke. From the left; Nathanael Hoeft Salvation Army , Linda Radtke Salvation Army Food Bank, Allan Kassian WKFFC, Jessica Hoeft Salvation Army. Submitted photo