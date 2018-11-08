A.M. Ford has donated $5,500 of a $15,500 commitment to support a Fast Track Exam Room in the new Emergency Department at KBRH. Lisa Pasin, Director of Development for the KBRH Health Foundation, accepted this donation for the Emergency Department Campaign from Dan Ashman, Owner of A.M. Ford.

Generous donations to Kootenay Boundary hospital campaign

Photos: AM Ford, Pharmasave Trail and Trail Hospital Auxiliary all contribute to ER

Photos: AM Ford, Pharmasave Trail and Trail Hospital Auxiliary all contribute to ER

 

The Trail Hospital Auxiliary generously donated $15,500 from their raffle to the Emergency Department Campaign. The raffle was held to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the Trail Hospital Auxiliary and their dedication to supporting healthcare at KBRH. Lisa Pasin, Director of Development for the Foundation (right), accepted this generous donation from representatives of the Trail Hospital Auxiliary. Irene M. Smyth (left) drew the winning names in honour of her 47th year volunteering for the Auxiliary.

The KBRH Health Foundation has received $3,000 from Pharmasave Trail for the Emergency Department Campaign. This donation will support the People Movers Wheelchair Area in the new Emergency Department at KBRH. Lisa Pasin, Director of Development (right) accepted this donation from Tim Moorhead, Owner (centre, right) and the Pharmasave Trail Team.

Purple poppies to remember animals of war

