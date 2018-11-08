Generous donations to Kootenay Boundary hospital campaign

Photos: AM Ford, Pharmasave Trail and Trail Hospital Auxiliary all contribute to ER

The Trail Hospital Auxiliary generously donated $15,500 from their raffle to the Emergency Department Campaign. The raffle was held to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the Trail Hospital Auxiliary and their dedication to supporting healthcare at KBRH. Lisa Pasin, Director of Development for the Foundation (right), accepted this generous donation from representatives of the Trail Hospital Auxiliary. Irene M. Smyth (left) drew the winning names in honour of her 47th year volunteering for the Auxiliary.