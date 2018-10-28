Generous Kootenay Boundary communities donate to hospital campaign

(Left) The KBRH Health Foundation has received $5,100 for the Emergency Department Campaign from the Trail Firefighters IAFF Local 941. The funds were raised from the Trail Firefighters’ Quad Raffle with the KBRH Health Foundation and the BC Professional Firefighters Burn Fund each receiving $5,100. Lisa Pasin, Director of Development (left) accepted this donation from Rick Morris, Acting Captain (centre) and members of the Fire & Emergency Services Team.

GUY BERTRAND

Trail Times

Photos: KB Fire Rescue, Liberty Foods, Martech Electrical, and Hil-Tech all contribute to ER

The KBRH Health Foundation has received $21,500 from Dick and Susan Dar and family for the Emergency Department Campaign. This donation will support an Acute Care Treatment Room in the new Emergency Department at KBRH. Lisa Pasin, Director of Development accepted this donation from Dick Dar of Liberty Foods.

(Right) Martech Electrical Systems Ltd. has donated $5,500 of a $15,500 commitment for the Emergency Department Campaign. The donation will support a Fast Track Exam Room in the new Emergency Department at KBRH. Lisa Pasin, Director of Development for the KBRH Health Foundation (left), accepted this donation from Mario DiBella, President (right) and Mark Pelletier (centre).