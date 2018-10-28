(Left) The KBRH Health Foundation has received $5,100 for the Emergency Department Campaign from the Trail Firefighters IAFF Local 941. The funds were raised from the Trail Firefighters’ Quad Raffle with the KBRH Health Foundation and the BC Professional Firefighters Burn Fund each receiving $5,100. Lisa Pasin, Director of Development (left) accepted this donation from Rick Morris, Acting Captain (centre) and members of the Fire & Emergency Services Team.

Generous Kootenay Boundary communities donate to hospital campaign

Photos: KB Fire Rescue, Liberty Foods, Martech Electrical, and Hil-Tech all contribute to ER

GUY BERTRAND

Trail Times

Photos: KB Fire Rescue, Liberty Foods, Martech Electrical, and Hil-Tech all contribute to ER

 

The KBRH Health Foundation has received $21,500 from Dick and Susan Dar and family for the Emergency Department Campaign. This donation will support an Acute Care Treatment Room in the new Emergency Department at KBRH. Lisa Pasin, Director of Development accepted this donation from Dick Dar of Liberty Foods.

(Right) Martech Electrical Systems Ltd. has donated $5,500 of a $15,500 commitment for the Emergency Department Campaign. The donation will support a Fast Track Exam Room in the new Emergency Department at KBRH. Lisa Pasin, Director of Development for the KBRH Health Foundation (left), accepted this donation from Mario DiBella, President (right) and Mark Pelletier (centre).

Hil-Tech Contracting Ltd. has donated $2,000 to the Emergency Department Campaign. Lisa Pasin, Director of Development for the KBRH Health Foundation, accepted this donation from Brandon Bryden, Owner of Hil-Tech, to support the new Emergency Department at KBRH.

Previous story
B.C. man who lost his home to a fire says it was caused by a cosmetic mirror

Just Posted

Generous Kootenay Boundary communities donate to hospital campaign

Photos: KB Fire Rescue, Liberty Foods, Martech Electrical, and Hil-Tech all contribute to ER

Snowfall warning issued for stretch of Highway 3

Fifteen to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall along the Paulson Summit to the Kootenay Pass

What’s up doc?

What you see: If you have a recent photo to share email it to editor@trailtimes.ca

Castlegar RCMP break up drug trafficking ring

Weapons and a substantial amount of drugs, including suspected fentanyl, were seized

Disc golfers converge on Rossland

Kootenany Huck Fest draws dozens

REPLAY: B.C’s best video this week

98-year-old Constance Isherwood has served her community as a lawyer for more than 67 years

‘It’s an epidemic:’ Inexpensive crystal meth eclipsing opioids on the Prairies

Meth is rapidly overtaking fentanyl as the drug of choice

An open door and a massacre: Gunman kills 11 at synagogue

Robert Bowers walked inside the Pittsburgh synagogue during Saturday morning worship

B.C. VIEWS: The conquest of rural B.C. nears completion

Chapter three: control MLA selection from party headquarters

Malkin has 3 points as Penguins blank Canucks 5-0

Crosby adds pair of goals for Pittsburgh

World Series: Dodgers bullpen crumbles in 9-6 Game 4 loss to Red Sox

President Trump questions L.A. manager’s moves

Green Riders cruise past B.C. Lions 35-16

Leos will wrap up CFL regular season versus Calgary

United Steelworkers in B.C. Interior return strike vote

Job action could affect 3,500 union members across three locals in Kelowna, Kamloops and Kootenays

B.C. man who lost his home to a fire says it was caused by a cosmetic mirror

Wayne Trenholm wants to warn others of the danger

Most Read