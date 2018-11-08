Trail princess Emily Dawson kicked off the Legion’s annual poppy fundraiser by pinning the first poppy on her grandfather Cliff Dawson at the Cenotaph last week. (Photo by Sheri Regnier, Oct. 29, 2013)

Granddaughter honoured to pin first poppy on Trail vet

The first poppy pinning at the Trail Cenotaph launches the local annual campaign

(First published in the Trail Times Oct. 23, 2013 edition)

Emily Dawson was bestowed the honour of pinning the first poppy of the local Royal Canadian Legion’s 2013 campaign on her hero, WWII veteran Cliff Dawson, the Trail princess’s grandfather.

“This year, my grandpa’s experiences are especially poignant to me,” said Dawson. “Because he decided to enlist at the age of 17 and I turned that age this summer.

“I don’t know if that is something I would have the courage to do. It reminds me just how lucky I am today.”

The elder Dawson is a spry 88-year-old with gracious spirit and a sense of humour that belies his history as a prisoner of war at the tender age of 19.

Dawson was sent overseas in the fall of 1944, landing by boat in Belgium and from there, ensconced in battle on the Leopold Canal in the northern region of the country.

In October of that year, Dawson’s entire platoon, led by a young Trail man raised in the Gulch, Sergeant Armando Gri, was captured by the Germans and imprisoned in a stalag under harrowing conditions very few could endure.

The platoon was taken via train boxcars to the camp, and although Gri and a handful of prisoners escaped by cutting an opening in the side of the boxcar, Dawson remained behind.

During this time, it was mid-winter, and the only reprieve the young soldiers had from the unrelenting cold was a thin blanket and wooden bunk with straw.

Lice was rampant and food was scarce, leading to emaciation, dysentery and frost bite.

After six months of starvation and forced labour in the German stalag, Dawson was released on April 16, 1945 and transferred to a Canadian hospital in London.

“The loss in weight was so dramatic that while he was in the hospital his own brother didn’t’ recognize him,” said Emily.

“My siblings and I have always been very close, so the idea of being so ill that they wouldn’t recognize me is something I can’t fathom.”

The first poppy pinning starts the annual fundraising campaign with veterans, cadets and volunteers distributing the scarlet pins Friday and Saturday in downtown Trail, Walmart, Canadian Tire, Waneta Mall and Main Street in Fruitvale.

Donations to the annual poppy campaign are the Legion’s major fundraiser, with a majority of the proceeds staying in Greater Trail.

Last year, the Trail branch raised more than $20,000 that in part, was dispersed locally into seven bursaries to grandchildren of veterans and a donation made to the Trail air cadet program.

“The money paves the way for activities that further help in the development of making our cadets grow into more confident adults,” said Jim Hossack, air cadet commander. “Some of these areas are an effective speaking program, first aid, range, and scuba

diving,” said Hossack, adding, “and many more activities that the DND (Department of National Defence) does not fully financially support.”

Hossack’s son Cameron was a bursary recipient, and said the funds will help his son succeed in a carpentry program.

“The money received helped provide a post secondary education and is an incentive to stay on course because of the backing and vote of confidence he received from the people in his community,” added Hossack, on behalf of Cameron, currently living in Calgary.

Poppy donations were also used to provide comfort to veterans and seniors in local care facilities and provided emergency services to three local veterans.

In addition, the Legion donated proceeds to a the veterans transition program, the commonwealth ex-servicemen league, a veteran’s recertification program, and to assist with the purchase of an exoskeleton machine for a veteran severely injured in Afghanistan.

“For me, pinning the first poppy is an honour,” said the Trail princess. “I believe the act of remembering is a small price to pay in comparison to what others have given.”

Previous story
Remembering Northern B.C.’s Flying Tigers

Just Posted

Trail Pipe Major readies for Sunday event

At 6 a.m. bagpipers in 26 countries will simultaneously play When the Battle is O’er

Police seek witnesses in Castlegar road rampage

One man is in custody after incident involving stolen vehicles and assaults on city’s main street

Fun fair keeps Beaver Valley library thriving

Butterfly Quilters just one of many Kootenay artisans who will be set up at the Fruitvale craft fair

Conservation officer says farmers not doing enough after three grizzlies killed in Castlegar area

Little uptake on incentive programs for fencing frustrates local conservation officer

Coming up: Greater Trail photo show and Fruitvale craft fair

Grapevine: Events in the Trail area for the week of Nov. 8 to Nov. 14

Trail Pipe Major readies for Sunday event

At 6 a.m. bagpipers in 26 countries will simultaneously play When the Battle is O’er

Suspect in Alberta explosions ID’d as 21-year-old man

Kane Kosolowsky died of gunshot wounds after being found in the parkade east of Edmonton, police said

Reformed right-wing extremist from England loses battle to stay in Canada

B.C. man says his hate dissolved 16 years ago but his 1990s beliefs may have caught up to him

Convicted child abductor Randall Hopley living in Vancouver

Hopley was convicted in the kidnapping of 3-year-old Sparwood boy

Good-looking servers influence how food tastes – for better and worse: B.C. study

Men were more likely to be influenced by an attractive server, new research says

B.C. union celebrates end of senior care ’contract flipping’

Adrian Dix says stability is key to increasing care standards

B.C. couple survives carbon monoxide scare

“We were extremely lucky. We’re still here because [the detector] worked.”

Canada losing ground on abuse and harassment reporting in sports: study

When it comes to protecting its athletes, the country now lags behind the U.S., Australia and the United Kingdom

MPs need to consult women, social media companies about online behaviour: Cullen

The B.C. MP says training for parliamentarians doesn’t include enough material on what appropriate online behaviour looks like

Most Read