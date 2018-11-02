Bryn Basham of Rossland, playing in the Muriel Griffiths’ room at Selkirk College in Trail in June. Submitted photo Bryn Basham of Rossland, playing in the Muriel Griffiths’ room at Selkirk College in Trail in June. (Submitted photo)

Greatr Trail students excel at Royal Conservatory piano exams

Exams are important step in students’ development

It’s taken a few months to find out, but piano students from the Rossland and Trail area have finally found out how they did in this summer’s Royal Conservatory of Music examinations.

The exams were held in Trail and Castlegar in June.

Forty-one students participated in exams, including Rossland’s Dawna Kavanagh and Nicole Zimmer of the BC Registered Music Teachers’ Association.

The association would like to congratulate the following students for successfully completing the 2017/18 examination sessions. Names appear in alphabetical order:

Royal Conservatory of Music Examinations Practical Results:

Level 1 Piano: First Class Honours – Ezra Clarke

Level 2 Piano: First Class Honours – Gareth Totten-Prime

Level 5 Piano: First Class Honours – Jayden-Riah Peregoodoff;

Honours – Sophie Hargreaves, Sofia Maturo; Pass – Emily Gardner

Level 6 Piano: First Class Honours – Maya Maturo

Level 7 Piano: First Class Honours – Avery Palmer

Theoretical Results:

Level 5: First Class Honours with Distinction – Jayden-Riah Peregoodoff; First Class Honours – Emily Gardner, Calix Webber

Level 6: First Class Honours with Distinction – Malgorzata Matyszak, Ben Scully; First Class Honours – Landon LaFond

Level 8: First Class Honours – Avery Palmer

Conservatory Canada Examinations Practical Results (Classical):

Grade 1 Piano: First Class Honours – Eddie Carew, Chanah MacInnis; Honours – Raine Medland

Grade 2 Piano: First Class Honours – Olivia Ovington

Grade 6 Piano: First Class Honours – Levana Lemelin

Practical Results (Contemporary Idioms):

Level 1 Piano: First Class Honours – Ines Boiridy-Graves, Mael Boiridy-Graves, Alex Heale, Lydia Kalawsky, Evan Plamondon

Level 2 Piano: First Class Honours with Distinction – Bryn Basham, Isla Bitting, Jake Jeong, Levi Winston; First Class Honours – Oliver Bell, Lea Boiridy-Graves, Bobby Edge, Ellie Kermode, Barb MacKay

Level 3 Piano: First Class Honours – Ryan Lemelin; Honours – Talia McFaddin

Level 4 Piano: First Class Honours with Distinction – Danica Gritchin; First Class Honours – Linkin Winston

Level 5 Piano: First Class Honours with Distinction – Paige McFaddin; Honours – Joshua MacInnis, Hannah Williams

Level 7 Piano: First Class Honours with Distinction – Maxx Podovinikoff

Theoretical Results:

Theory 1: First Class Honours with Distinction – Radek Krampl, Paige McFaddin, Joshua MacInnis; Honours – Hannah Williams

Theory 2: First Class Honours with Distinction – Levana Lemelin; First Class Honours – Maxx Podovinikoff

Conservatory

Canada Medals:

Conservatory Canada Medal of Excellence for Level 2 Piano Contemporary Idioms: Jake Jeong (highest mark in B.C.)

Conservatory Canada Medal of Excellence for Level 4 – Piano Contemporary Idioms: Danica Gritchin (highest mark in B.C.)

Conservatory Canada Medal of Excellence for Level 7 – Piano Contemporary Idioms: Maxx Podovinikoff (highest mark in B.C.)

