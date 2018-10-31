Happy Halloween from the Trail Times!

Trail RCMP remind motorists to slow down and watch out for children trick or treating

The Dobie household in Sunningdale is offering scary scenes and plenty of treats tonight for anyone daring enough to enter their yard on Halloween.

The Trail and Greater District RCMP detachment is reminding motorists to slow down and watch for children out trick-or- treating in local neighbourhoods tonight (October 31).

Police advise children and adults to wear high visibility clothing, wear glow sticks, or carry flashlights while walking around in the dark.

“Please try to cross the street at marked locations and wait for the pedestrian walk signals at controlled crosswalks especially when travelling across the highway,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said. “Parents are asked to check their children’s candy when they return home and notify the police of any suspicious items and packaging.”

Police will be out patrolling to make sure everyone is experiencing a safe, fun Halloween.