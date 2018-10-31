The Dobie household in Sunningdale is offering scary scenes and plenty of treats tonight for anyone daring enough to enter their yard on Halloween.

Happy Halloween from the Trail Times!

Trail RCMP remind motorists to slow down and watch out for children trick or treating

The Trail and Greater District RCMP detachment is reminding motorists to slow down and watch for children out trick-or- treating in local neighbourhoods tonight (October 31).

Police advise children and adults to wear high visibility clothing, wear glow sticks, or carry flashlights while walking around in the dark.

“Please try to cross the street at marked locations and wait for the pedestrian walk signals at controlled crosswalks especially when travelling across the highway,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said. “Parents are asked to check their children’s candy when they return home and notify the police of any suspicious items and packaging.”

Police will be out patrolling to make sure everyone is experiencing a safe, fun Halloween.

Previous story
Black Press Media newsrooms win big at Webster Awards
Next story
Canadians believe a lot of the worst drivers commute in B.C.: poll

Just Posted

Gas leak reported in East Trail

The regional fire truck was at the scene in East Trail shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday

Castlegar man finds kidney donor in co-worker

After he found about Jeff Beck’s need, the universe began talking to Andre Boruk

Interactive map documents accidental deaths in Kootenay Boundary

Research hopes to save lives in motor vehicle, recreational and drowning accidents

Happy Halloween from the Trail Times!

Trail RCMP remind motorists to slow down and watch out for children trick or treating

House fire in Fruitvale early Wednesday

Damage is reportedly significant to the house, which is located on Evergreen Avenue

RECIPE: How to make a spooky ‘Dragon’s Blood Punch’

It’s Halloween - and here is a surefire scary drink from mixologists

Canada Post warns that rolling strikes leading to ‘escalating’ delays

Union workers in dozens of communities across B.C. have gone on strike

Canadians believe a lot of the worst drivers commute in B.C.: poll

Failing to stop at intersection, not using a signal while turning and hogging parking spots are just a few bad habits witnessed regularly, according to Research Co.

Government to review funding for former governors general, Trudeau says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says people who serve as governor general offer great service to Canada and deserve support in the years after they retire

The strangest things ever returned to B.C. public library

Some things are returned decades late, others never belonged to the library at all

Facebook CEO asked to testify at joint committee formed by Canadian, British MPs

Committees have previously asked Mark Zuckerberg to appear before their respective members to discuss Cambridge Analytica and Facebook

B.C. government lobbying rules to be tightened

Stricter reporting of meetings, gifts among David Eby’s changes

Tech company to open office in Nelson

Traction on Demand hopes to begin operations here in January

B.C. burlesque veteran Satan’s Angel to retire after 50+ years

Septuagenarian performer still uses same flaming tassels from 1962

Most Read