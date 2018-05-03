incrEDIBLE Trail Farmers Market on Saturday

Things to do for the week of May 3 to May 9 in the Trail area

Grapevine is a list of events in Trail and Greater Area. Submissions are not guaranteed.

Community

• Saturday, Cedar Avenue, incrEDIBLE Trail Farmers Market, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Season kick off with Mothers Day Appreciation and Plant Sale. Make it, bake it, grow it vendors, and a gift basket draw for Mother’s Day.

• Saturday, Upper Sunningdale, Marianna Crescent. Friends of Refugees Trail are holding a plant sale.

• Tuesday, (May 8) St. Michael’s School Gym, 7 p.m. Trail-Warfield Citizen of the Year being presented to Margaret Crawford. Public ceremony and social hour. All welcome.

• Wednesday, Trail Esplanade, 3-10 p.m. Silver City Days kicks off with Riverfront Food Fair and Shooting Star midway.

Upcoming

• May 10, An Evening Passeggiata, 7-9 p.m. Stroll the Columbia River Skywalk and enjoy live music stations along the way.

• May 11, Bailey Theatre, 7 p.m. Miss Trail 2018 Pageant. Opening dance, frugal fashion show, along with presentations of the Candidates’ talents and speeches. At the end of the evening two candidates will be chosen to become Trail’s ambassadors for 2018.

• May 12, Silver City Days, 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. in downtown Trail. Parade, food fair, sidewalk cafe, dance and fireworks.

• May 13, Gyro Park in Trail, 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Silver City Days Fun Run, entertainment, food and more.

• May 26, Fruitvale Memorial Hall, 7:30 p.m. to midnight. May Days Dance featuring Gary Morissette & The Unknown Culprits.Tickets available at village office and at the door.

• June 2, Trail United Church, 1-3 p.m. Neighbourhood Grans to Grans host a Strawberry Tea. Admission by donation.