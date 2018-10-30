Light duty in the Silver City

Background story: Trail bridge lighting project
Background story : The night the lights went out
Related story here: Golden lights are twinkling on Trail bridge
Maintenance and inspection of the Victoria Street bridge lights was underway Monday
Background story: Trail bridge lighting project
Background story : The night the lights went out
Related story here: Golden lights are twinkling on Trail bridge
Maintenance and inspection of the Victoria Street bridge lights was underway Monday
Police say the man and woman are suspects in theft and fraud in Trail and the greater area
Silver City Stagelines was approved as the new connector service effective Oct. 30
Job action hits Surrey, Squamish, Maple Ridge and Chilliwack
Parent reminding those handing out candy, kids with special needs will be coming to their doors
Andrew Wilkinson to face off against Premier John Horgan
40 years of traffic data shows that Halloween is one of the most dangerous nights of the year
Halifax regional council will consider a proposed 24,000-seat stadium, the pivotal component of a bid to land a Canadian Football League team for the East Coast’s largest city
Democratic Institutions Minister Karina Gould says the government is establishing an independent leaders’ debates commission to the tune of $5.5-million.
Justin Trudeau said Monday in the House of Commons that Canadians are “horrified” by the Pittsburgh attack
A person was reported missing, prompting a search of the river shore near Trail on Sunday
Can’t handle slasher and zombie films? These spooky flicks are for you.
Cache Creek, Creston, Cranbrook, Hope-Princeton routes still lack service
Columbia Valley’s Wendy Booth loses to Morrison for Conservative nomination by four votes
Independent Contractors and Businesses Association asks to appeal denial of an interim injunction
Former RCMP officer and diplomat to represent Conservatives in 2019 federal election
Christopher Husbands, 29, is accused shooting at a group of young men at the mall’s food court in June of 2012