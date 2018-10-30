A worker from Power Tech Electric was high above the Columbia River on Monday morning inspecting the lights on the Victoria St. Bridge. Traffic was limited to one side of the bridge until the annual inspection is complete.

Light duty in the Silver City

Maintenance and inspection of the Victoria Street bridge lights was underway Monday

