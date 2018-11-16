The flag will fly throughout next week at Trail City Hall. Guy Bertrand photo

Métis Flag flies in Trail on Louis Riel Day

Area students, officials and public attend flag raising at Trail City Hall

Students from schools in School District 20 added to the crowd in attendance. Guy Bertrand photo

Volunteers served up some tasty traditional Métis boulettes along with other treats for the crowd. Guy Bertrand photo

Fiddlers entertained the crowd during the ceremony. Guy Bertrand photo

