Pin a poppy in Greater Trail starting Friday

Poppy distribution will begin Friday from Warfield to Trail and in the Beaver Valley

As chair of the Remembrance Week campaign, veteran Gilbert Morrison was at the Trail Legion bright and early Wednesday, making sure poppies and wreaths were ready to hand-delivery to local businesses. Legion members will be out distributing poppies on Friday and Saturday throughout Trail and on Main Street in Fruitvale.

Money raised is used to support local causes as well as provincial and national veteran programs.

Last year, through combined efforts of the branch and the community, the Trail Legion raised in excess of $25,000. Proceeds were distributed in a number of ways. Those included four bursaries awarded to grandchildren of local veterans, donations to the air and seat cadet programs for training and development, and a donation of barbeques to residents and veterans living in Silver City Gardens.

Proceeds also went to support veteran programs outside the area, such as the Broadmead Care Foundation, Veterans Transition Program, BCIT Military Skills Conversion Program, Legion Service Dog program, and the Cockerill House for homeless veterans.

As well, contributions were given to Winch House, located in Vancouver, and Honour House located in New Westminster, to provide veterans and their families with a temporary home where they can stay while loved ones are treated at Lower Mainland health facilities.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, or “The war to end all wars,” says Gilbert Morrison of the Trail Legion.

“Unfortunately conflicts still arise, and veterans still need our assistance,” said Morrison, vice president and Remembrance Week chairman.

“We thank you very much for your support.”