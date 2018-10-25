Scary good time in Trail this weekend

Scary good quilts for sale at the Trail United Church on Saturday as well as Spooktacular fun

Grapevine: Events in the Trail area for the week of Oct. 24 to Oct. 31. Courtesy of the Trail Times, not a guaranteed submission. (Trail Times file photo)

Community

• Saturday, Trail United Church, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Tuesday Morning Quilters 16th Annual Quilt Show and Sale. Refreshments and bake sale, admission by donation. All proceeds local charities.

• Saturday, 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. downtown Trail for Halloween Spooktacular. Free activities, games, crafts, magic show, skate and movie. Food and vendor market, live music by Timothy Hurley and the Vultures.

• Saturday, Bailey Theatre, 1 -2 p.m. Travis Bernhart: Tricks and Treats, free event for the family as part of Spooktacular.

• Saturday, Warfield, 5 p.m. 2nd Annual Nightmare on Lauriente Way. For details see Warfield events.

• Sunday, Trail United Church, 1:30 p.m. Society for the Protection and Care of Seniors hosts Andrea Noel discussing her mobile Dental Health services in Knox Hall. All welcome.

Music

Story here: Passion for fiddling keeps Kootenay culture alive

• Tuesday, Bailey Theatre, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Kootenay Fiddlers present Calvin Vollrath, Canada’s fiddling sensation, with special guests Jeremy Rusu and Rhea Labrie. An evening of old-time fiddling entertainment. Tickets $25.

Film

• Thursday, Royal Theatre, 7 p.m. presents Funny Girl. Tony award-winning Broadway musical of modern romance.

• Saturday, Royal Theatre, 9:55 a.m. presents Met Opera’s La Fanciulla Del West (Girl of the West) by Giacomo Puccini.

• Sunday, Royal Theatre, 11 a.m. The Royal Edinburgh Tattoo takes to the screen, only one showing this year.

• Sunday, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema showing The Children Act. As her marriage to Jack founders, eminent High Court judge Fiona has a life-changing decision to make.

Upcoming

• Nov. 3, St. Rita’s Parish, 1-2:30 p.m. Christmas Tea and Bake Sale. Doors open 1 p.m., admission $4 with door prize. Bring neighbours and friends for a fun afternoon. Located 1935 East View Street, Fruitvale.

• Nov. 4, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema showing C’est la vie. Charming comedy about a disgruntled caterer working his last wedding event.

• Nov. 9, Fruitvale Memorial Hall, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for Fruitvale Christmas Craft Fair. Admission $2, includes refreshments. Proceeds to Friends of Beaver Valley Library. Runs again Saturday Nov. 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Nov. 17, Presbyterian Church, 1:30-3:30 p.m. for Yuletide Tea. Bake sale, crafts and door prize. All welcome. Admission $3, located at 1139 Pine Ave. Trail.

• Nov. 17, Trail Seniors Centre, 2-4 p.m. Dance to Kootenay Fiddlers Branch #9. All welcome, admission $3.