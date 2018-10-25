Scary good time in Trail this weekend

Community
• Saturday, Trail United Church, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Tuesday Morning Quilters 16th Annual Quilt Show and Sale. Refreshments and bake sale, admission by donation. All proceeds local charities.
• Saturday, 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. downtown Trail for Halloween Spooktacular. Free activities, games, crafts, magic show, skate and movie. Food and vendor market, live music by Timothy Hurley and the Vultures.
• Saturday, Bailey Theatre, 1 -2 p.m. Travis Bernhart: Tricks and Treats, free event for the family as part of Spooktacular.
• Saturday, Warfield, 5 p.m. 2nd Annual Nightmare on Lauriente Way. For details see Warfield events.
• Sunday, Trail United Church, 1:30 p.m. Society for the Protection and Care of Seniors hosts Andrea Noel discussing her mobile Dental Health services in Knox Hall. All welcome.
Music
• Tuesday, Bailey Theatre, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Kootenay Fiddlers present Calvin Vollrath, Canada’s fiddling sensation, with special guests Jeremy Rusu and Rhea Labrie. An evening of old-time fiddling entertainment. Tickets $25.
Film
• Thursday, Royal Theatre, 7 p.m. presents Funny Girl. Tony award-winning Broadway musical of modern romance.
• Saturday, Royal Theatre, 9:55 a.m. presents Met Opera’s La Fanciulla Del West (Girl of the West) by Giacomo Puccini.
• Sunday, Royal Theatre, 11 a.m. The Royal Edinburgh Tattoo takes to the screen, only one showing this year.
• Sunday, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema showing The Children Act. As her marriage to Jack founders, eminent High Court judge Fiona has a life-changing decision to make.
Upcoming
• Nov. 3, St. Rita’s Parish, 1-2:30 p.m. Christmas Tea and Bake Sale. Doors open 1 p.m., admission $4 with door prize. Bring neighbours and friends for a fun afternoon. Located 1935 East View Street, Fruitvale.
• Nov. 9, Fruitvale Memorial Hall, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for Fruitvale Christmas Craft Fair. Admission $2, includes refreshments. Proceeds to Friends of Beaver Valley Library. Runs again Saturday Nov. 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.