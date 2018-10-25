Grapevine: Events in the Trail area for the week of Oct. 24 to Oct. 31. Courtesy of the Trail Times, not a guaranteed submission. (Trail Times file photo)

Scary good time in Trail this weekend

Scary good quilts for sale at the Trail United Church on Saturday as well as Spooktacular fun

Community

• Saturday, Trail United Church, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Tuesday Morning Quilters 16th Annual Quilt Show and Sale. Refreshments and bake sale, admission by donation. All proceeds local charities.

• Saturday, 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. downtown Trail for Halloween Spooktacular. Free activities, games, crafts, magic show, skate and movie. Food and vendor market, live music by Timothy Hurley and the Vultures.

• Saturday, Bailey Theatre, 1 -2 p.m. Travis Bernhart: Tricks and Treats, free event for the family as part of Spooktacular.

• Saturday, Warfield, 5 p.m. 2nd Annual Nightmare on Lauriente Way. For details see Warfield events.

• Sunday, Trail United Church, 1:30 p.m. Society for the Protection and Care of Seniors hosts Andrea Noel discussing her mobile Dental Health services in Knox Hall. All welcome.

Music

Story here: Passion for fiddling keeps Kootenay culture alive

• Tuesday, Bailey Theatre, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Kootenay Fiddlers present Calvin Vollrath, Canada’s fiddling sensation, with special guests Jeremy Rusu and Rhea Labrie. An evening of old-time fiddling entertainment. Tickets $25.

Film

• Thursday, Royal Theatre, 7 p.m. presents Funny Girl. Tony award-winning Broadway musical of modern romance.

• Saturday, Royal Theatre, 9:55 a.m. presents Met Opera’s La Fanciulla Del West (Girl of the West) by Giacomo Puccini.

• Sunday, Royal Theatre, 11 a.m. The Royal Edinburgh Tattoo takes to the screen, only one showing this year.

• Sunday, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema showing The Children Act. As her marriage to Jack founders, eminent High Court judge Fiona has a life-changing decision to make.

Upcoming

• Nov. 3, St. Rita’s Parish, 1-2:30 p.m. Christmas Tea and Bake Sale. Doors open 1 p.m., admission $4 with door prize. Bring neighbours and friends for a fun afternoon. Located 1935 East View Street, Fruitvale.

• Nov. 4, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema showing C’est la vie. Charming comedy about a disgruntled caterer working his last wedding event.

• Nov. 9, Fruitvale Memorial Hall, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for Fruitvale Christmas Craft Fair. Admission $2, includes refreshments. Proceeds to Friends of Beaver Valley Library. Runs again Saturday Nov. 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Nov. 17, Presbyterian Church, 1:30-3:30 p.m. for Yuletide Tea. Bake sale, crafts and door prize. All welcome. Admission $3, located at 1139 Pine Ave. Trail.

• Nov. 17, Trail Seniors Centre, 2-4 p.m. Dance to Kootenay Fiddlers Branch #9. All welcome, admission $3.

 

The Tuesday Morning Quilters are hosting their 16th Annual Coffee Party Quilt Show and Sale on Saturday, Oct. 27. Besides beautiful one-of-a-kind quilts, the talented volunteers have created aprons, oven mitts and other sweet accessories from scraps, because no material goes to waste. The Oct. 27 sale will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Trail United Church. Admission is by donation and all proceeds are donated back to various charities in Greater Trail.

Previous story
Megyn Kelly absent from show following blackface comments

Just Posted

West Trail water advisory rescinded

Test confirmed water safe to drink

Scary good time in Trail this weekend

Scary good quilts for sale at the Trail United Church on Saturday as well as Spooktacular fun

Reader sad to see empty Warfield café

Letter to the Editor from Virginia Clover of Warfield

Show some respect to Gyro Park

Letter to the Editor from Howard McMeekin of Warfield

FortisBC asks customers to reduce natural gas use

The company’s request follows the rupture of the Enbridge natural gas transmission pipeline

VIDEO: ‘The Hockey Song’ heads to Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Stompin’ Tom classic to be honoured this weekend when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets

Penalty for cancelling Saudi arms contract ‘in the billions’: Trudeau

The Trudeau government has been under pressure to cancel the contract since the brutal murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Around the BCHL: Coquitlam Express for real and Trail trades Levi Glasman

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening in the junior A hockey world.

How to prevent ballot fraud attempts in B.C.’s mail-in referendum vote

Mail abandoned ballots back, contact Elections BC with concerns

Trudeau calls U.S. mail bombs ‘disturbing’, monitoring situation closely

Trudeau used his opening statement at an event today with Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte to stress the importance of a free press to democracy

15th court action dismissed against B.C.’s Site C dam

West Moberly First Nation loses B.C. Supreme Court bid for injunction against B.C. Hydro’s project

Megyn Kelly absent from show following blackface comments

During a segment about Halloween costumes on Tuesday, Kelly defended the use of blackface while discussing a character on ‘Real Housewives of New York City’

Faulty coupling cited as cause of fatal B.C. logging train derailment

Safety device also failed to divert runaway rail cars that killed three crew members in 2017 crash

Girls face sexism as early as 10 years old: Girl Guides poll

Canadian girls reported being twice as likely than boys to see the brunt of gender inequality

Most Read