Students in Selkirk College’s food service worker program, including Michelle D’Hondt (right) and Dina Arsenault, helped make Halloween even happier in downtown Trail this week by whipping up batches of homemade cookies and delivering the treats to local merchants. The program teaches life skills as well as vocational skills in the hospitality industry for students in Adult Special Education. In-house catering and cafeteria services operate out of the Senior Branch # 47 Centre and are located on the ground floor of the Greater Trail Community Centre.