Tell the Times

Web Poll: Are you pleased with the municipal election results in your community?

There was a shake up at council tables in Trail and the Greater Area. So this week the Trail Times asks if you are pleased with the results.

For results from Rossland through Trail and Beaver Valley click here: Municipal Election stories


The Trail SK8 Park officially opens

City declares long-awaited facility open for use

Cherries failed to blossom in Cherrydale

A proposed fruit-growing settlement at the north end of Slocan Lake failed to take off in 1907

Trail mayor reflects on ups and downs of civic life

The city’s first woman mayor, Mayor-elect Lisa Pasin will be sworn in Nov. 5

Small things can play a big role in stemming crime

“Do little things around your home and neighborhood to prevent crime opportunities.”

VIDEO: 10 most popular Halloween costumes of 2018

All outfits based on the most popular Google searches

Fashion Fridays: Hacks for organizing your closet

Kim XO lets you know how to take back control of your closet during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. quadruples fine against unsafe party buses, limos

Those who do not display valid decals confirming they have passed a safety inspection will now face a $318 fine

Review into prosecution of 2006 B.C. murder case results in 12 recommendations

Review was conducted into prosecution of Larry Darling in killing of ex-girlfriend Kristy Morrey

EMC meeting puts Teck’s environmental work in focus

Environmental Monitoring Committee hosts public meeting in Elkford; local conservationists divided

Tributes aside, retiring BC Lions’ coach focused on ‘winning the next game’

Wally Buono will end his CFL coaching career with at least one playoff game

New cell service coming to Highway of Tears

Witset First Nation was the only nation in B.C. still without cell service on the northern highway

Province says 83 groups have received boost from ‘inclusive child care’ fund

The B.C. government says 1,000 children will benefit from the funding, as part of a three-year, $30-million investment

Former premier W.A.C. Bennett may be haunting his old house

Brookside Manor, located in Kelowna, has a few weird stories associated with it

