The Trail SK8 Park officially opens

Although the park is open for use, there is still work to be done, said Trail Mayor Mike Martin Trail Times file photo

The City of Trail and the Society for the Friends of the Trail Skatepark (the Society) are pleased to announce the Trail SK8 Park at Gyro Park is officially open!

“This is a very exciting day for Trail,” said Mayor Mike Martin.

“The Trail SK8 Park has been a much anticipated project for many years. We, along with the Society and all the project’s sponsors, are very proud and honoured to finally present this new amenity to our community. The Trail SK8 Park is a top-notch facility with 13 features including a large bowl, half pipes and rails. It’s the perfect addition to the concession, covered picnic area, green space, spray park and other great amenities at Gyro Park.”

The contractors, New Line Skateparks, left the site last week and turned it over to the City. The City then spent some time on park cleanup, sign installation and an additional railing installation.

“Although the park is open for use, there is still work to be done,” said Martin. “The major landscaping, which will give the park a polished look with greenery and site furniture, will occur in the spring. Once the landscaping has been completed, the City will host a grand opening celebration.”

The City would like to remind all Trail SK8 Park users to take note of the posted signage in the area and to enter the park through the two designated access points only. “This park is a safe and welcoming place for all,” said Martin. “We trust the park’s users will respect the space as much as they will enjoy it. We look forward to many years of enjoyment from this wonderful addition to our City.”