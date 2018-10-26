Although the park is open for use, there is still work to be done, said Trail Mayor Mike Martin Trail Times file photo

The Trail SK8 Park officially opens

City declares long-awaited facility open for use

The City of Trail and the Society for the Friends of the Trail Skatepark (the Society) are pleased to announce the Trail SK8 Park at Gyro Park is officially open!

“This is a very exciting day for Trail,” said Mayor Mike Martin.

“The Trail SK8 Park has been a much anticipated project for many years. We, along with the Society and all the project’s sponsors, are very proud and honoured to finally present this new amenity to our community. The Trail SK8 Park is a top-notch facility with 13 features including a large bowl, half pipes and rails. It’s the perfect addition to the concession, covered picnic area, green space, spray park and other great amenities at Gyro Park.”

The contractors, New Line Skateparks, left the site last week and turned it over to the City. The City then spent some time on park cleanup, sign installation and an additional railing installation.

“Although the park is open for use, there is still work to be done,” said Martin. “The major landscaping, which will give the park a polished look with greenery and site furniture, will occur in the spring. Once the landscaping has been completed, the City will host a grand opening celebration.”

The City would like to remind all Trail SK8 Park users to take note of the posted signage in the area and to enter the park through the two designated access points only. “This park is a safe and welcoming place for all,” said Martin. “We trust the park’s users will respect the space as much as they will enjoy it. We look forward to many years of enjoyment from this wonderful addition to our City.”

Previous story
Cherries failed to blossom in Cherrydale

Just Posted

The Trail SK8 Park officially opens

City declares long-awaited facility open for use

Tell the Times

Web Poll: Are you pleased with the municipal election results in your community?

Cherries failed to blossom in Cherrydale

A proposed fruit-growing settlement at the north end of Slocan Lake failed to take off in 1907

Trail mayor reflects on ups and downs of civic life

The city’s first woman mayor, Mayor-elect Lisa Pasin will be sworn in Nov. 5

Small things can play a big role in stemming crime

“Do little things around your home and neighborhood to prevent crime opportunities.”

Fashion Fridays: Hacks for organizing your closet

Kim XO lets you know how to take back control of your closet during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. quadruples fine against unsafe party buses, limos

Those who do not display valid decals confirming they have passed a safety inspection will now face a $318 fine

Review into prosecution of 2006 B.C. murder case results in 12 recommendations

Review was conducted into prosecution of Larry Darling in killing of ex-girlfriend Kristy Morrey

EMC meeting puts Teck’s environmental work in focus

Environmental Monitoring Committee hosts public meeting in Elkford; local conservationists divided

Tributes aside, retiring BC Lions’ coach focused on ‘winning the next game’

Wally Buono will end his CFL coaching career with at least one playoff game

New cell service coming to Highway of Tears

Witset First Nation was the only nation in B.C. still without cell service on the northern highway

Province says 83 groups have received boost from ‘inclusive child care’ fund

The B.C. government says 1,000 children will benefit from the funding, as part of a three-year, $30-million investment

Former premier W.A.C. Bennett may be haunting his old house

Brookside Manor, located in Kelowna, has a few weird stories associated with it

Experts say parents are first line of defence in preventing sexual abuse in sports

Breaking down the stigma surrounding these difficult discussions is one of the goals of October’s Child Abuse Prevention Month

Most Read