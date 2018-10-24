Support was overwhelmingly in favour of the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary referendum regarding the disposition of East End sewer assets.

Thumbs up for Kootenay Boundary referendum

Mayor Mike Martin says the passed referendum is a good outcome for Trail

Rossland and Trail are free to takeover maintenance of their own sewer lines after the regional referendum passed with ease on Saturday.

Trail Mayor Mike Martin says this is good news for the Silver City.

“And thank you to the residents of Trail, Warfield and Rossland for voting in support, 80 per cent, of this asset transfer from the regional district,” Martin told the Trail Times. “The City of Trail will now assume full responsibility for the East Trail interceptor line which runs from the Sunningdale Lift Station to the regional interceptor in East Trail,” he explained.

“This line, which serves only residents of Trail, will then be under the full control of the Trail Public Works Department for its operation and maintenance as with all the other sewer lines which only serve the residents of Trail.”

Joint ownership through the regional District only really makes sense when there are multiple parties, Martin added.

“Such as with the Regional Interceptor and Columbia Pollution Control Centre where there is joint ownership by Rossland, Warfield and Trail. The regional district operates and maintains these jointly owned assets.”

Two questions were asked of the three municipalities that comprise the East End Regional Sanitary Sewer Service as BC Law requires all electors in the service area be given the opportunity to weigh in on the transfer of regional assets.

Tallied votes from Rossland, Trail and Warfield amounted to 6,048 for “yes” compared with 1,527 ballots marked “no.”

Acclaimed Mayor Kathy Moore was asking her Rossland constituents to vote “yes” prior to the Oct. 20 municipal election. Electors must have listened her message as 1,875 votes were cast in favour of both questions while 454 were opposed.

“It’s going to have a minuscule impact on fees,” Moore told the Rossland News. “If anything, we’ll save a little money on it because we think our public works can maintain that pipe cheaper than paying the regional district …”

Although Warfield lines will continue to be maintained by the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary, village electors still had their say. Of that pool of voters, 905 were in favour, and 317 said “no” to both questions.

Results are available on the regional district’s website, www.rdkb.com.

 

Image: Courtesy the RDKB

