Time to change clocks and check smoke alarms

Sunday’s time change - when clocks are turned back one hour for Standard Time - serves as a good reminder to test your smoke alarms and change the batteries. “Working smoke alarms save lives, reduce injuries and damage. Have you tested yours?” is a message from the crew at Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue, including Captain Jason Milne (left) and firefighter David Como.

