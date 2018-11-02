Time to change clocks and check smoke alarms

SHERI REGNIER
Trail Times
Standard time officially returns Sunday at 2 a.m.
SHERI REGNIER
Trail Times
With funding from the province, the site will open nightly 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. until March 31
Exams are important step in students’ development
Grapevine: A list of events in the Trail area for the week of Nov. 1 to Nov. 7
“As with everything else automotive, computers and electronics have invaded your key.”
Kim XO lets you know how to take back control of your closet during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to apologize to Tsilhqot’in community members for 1864 hanging of chiefs
Premier Brian Gallant told the legislature he would be going to the lieutenant-governor to resign.
It is one of Canada’s bitterest interprovincial feuds, the notorious 1969 Churchill Falls hydro deal between Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador
Greyhound wound down all but one of its routes in Western Canada on Wednesday
Cpl. Craig Douglass of Prince George RCMP says the accident happened on Highway 97 near Mitchell Road around 3:45 p.m.
The prime minister made the comments in Vancouver this week
The Alberta MP said the jury-secrecy rule prevents jurors from seeking help
The new 2,500-square-metre building in Vancouver will house a particle accelerator
Sagmoen will appear next Nov. 7 to fix a date.
The decision by the federal government was met with mixed reaction
Rookie sensation Pettersson produces 10 points in 8 games
Gwynne Dyer’s new book is ‘Growing Pains: The Future of Democracy (and Work)’